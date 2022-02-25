Hamilton County Has 6 More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 40 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 46 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,110.There were six more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,071. The deaths were reported as: two males and three females; four white, one black and one not determined; one between the ages of 51-60, two between the ages of 61-70, one between the ages of 71-80 and two over the age of 81.The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 104 in Hamilton County, down from 107 on Thursday.Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 22 Hamilton County inpatients and 25 patients are in ICU, the same number as on Thursday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 94,901, which is 98 percent. There are 1,138 active cases, compared to 1,262 on Thursday.