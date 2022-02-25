 Friday, February 25, 2022 51.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Has 6 More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 New Cases

Friday, February 25, 2022
The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 40 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 46 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,110. 

There were six more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,071. The deaths were reported as: two males and three females; four white, one black and one not determined; one between the ages of 51-60, two between the ages of 61-70, one between the ages of 71-80 and two over the age of 81.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 104 in Hamilton County, down from 107 on Thursday.
Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 22 Hamilton County inpatients and 25 patients are in ICU, the same number as on Thursday. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 94,901, which is 98 percent. There are 1,138 active cases, compared to 1,262 on Thursday.

February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive And SRO Units Arrest Top 12 Most Wanted Suspect Sani’h Deshawn Jenkins, 18


A woman at Sleep Inn at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a man was riding around her motel and screaming at her. The man kept calling the front desk saying that they need to kick the ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Personnel with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive and School Resource Deputy Units arrested Sani’h Deshawn Jenkins, 18, at Howard High School on Thursday. Jenkins was added on ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Sleep Inn Customer Has Man Riding Around, Screaming At Her; Man Shaving In Read House Bathroom May Be Shoplifter

A woman at Sleep Inn at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a man was riding around her motel and screaming at her. The man kept calling the front desk saying that they need to kick the woman out. The woman said the man had a relationship with her grandson in the past and he has been a problem ever since. The woman just wanted to have a police report. * * * A woman on ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None) VII. Resolutions: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT a. A resolution authorizing ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Am Going To Miss Shannon Fuller

I am now 64 years old, and as a child my dad would take me to Zarzour’s restaurant for a bowl of chili with a weeny chopped up in it. Aunt Rosie and Uncle George ran the place and lived in the back of the restaurant. Then came a whirlwind named Shannon, who never met a stranger and gave you her opinion regardless if you wanted it or not. Shannon Fuller brought Zarzour’s back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "I Don’t Hate Anyone"

You may remember Phil Robinson, the colorful real-life character who starred in the TV show, “Duck Dynasty.” You may also recall the God-loving duck hunter from Louisiana got cross with the “cancel culture” when he was outspoken about homosexuals and the outcry was so great he and his show were cancelled. Masooma Haq and Joshua Philipp interviewed Phil on the release of his new ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: We'll All Miss Mickey Dearstone

While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone. Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time. Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)


