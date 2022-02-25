 Friday, February 25, 2022 50.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, February 25, 2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to apply for, and if awarded, accept a
Community Development Block Grant-Child Care grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, for the purpose of providing physical improvements to child care providers in the City of Chattanooga, for an amount not to exceed $283,500.00; and subsequently, to enter into an agreement with the Southeast Tennessee Development District for a multi-year period beginning on March 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023, for the administration of the Community Development Block Grant-Child Care Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, for an amount not to exceed $21,345.00.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

b.

A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to provide a subgrant of $207,595.00 from the American Rescue Plan’s State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for the purposes of funding emergency food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.
                     
X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):

? City Attorney Announcement - Settlement - Eric Holloway.

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)

6. Ordinances - First Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2022-0027 Travis Poole (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, and O-1 Office Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 800 block of Signal Mountain Road and the O-1 portion of a property line located in the 100 block of Russell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, and O-1 Office Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2022-0027 Travis Poole (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, and O-1 Office Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 800 block of Signal Mountain Road and the O-1 portion of a property line located in the 100 block of Russell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, and O-1 Office Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 02-22-2022)
                           
c. 2022-0029 Woodbridge, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7503 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

d. 2022-0022 Ethan Collier (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Conditions 1-7 from Ordinance No. 9735 on the property located at 7610 Goodwin Road and an unaddressed property located in the 7600 block of Goodwin Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2022-0022 Ethan Collier (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Conditions 1-7 from Ordinance No. 9735 on the property located at 7610 Goodwin Road and an unaddressed property located in the 7600 block of Goodwin Road. (Applicant Version)

e. 2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 02-22-2022)
2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)
2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
                                 
f. 2022-0021 4000 TN, LLC (R-4 Special Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4000 Tennessee Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2022-0021 4000 TN, LLC (R-4 Special Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4000 Tennessee Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

g. 2022-0025 Jefferson Holley and RFM Development Company (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2378 Chestnut Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

h. 2022-0019 Alicia Domingo Sebastian (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3619 5th Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2022-0019 Alicia Domingo Sebastian (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3619 5th Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

i. 2022-0020 A.T. Home Properties, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 107 South Germantown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)
2022-0020 A.T. Home Properties, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 107 South Germantown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)
                                       
7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. 2022-01 Lorelei Fischer. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 22-STVR-12 for property located at 916 Federal Street. (District 2) (Deferred from 03-01-2022)

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to collectively with Hamilton County, enter into a Lease Agreement with Chattanooga Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the lease of the building at 2 Aquarium Way, Suite 138, further identified as a portion of Tax Parcel No. 135K-A-001, with the building to be used exclusively for the operation of a Visitor Information Center, for a term of three (3) years, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of one year each, at the consideration of $1.00 per year. (District 7) (Tabled from 11-30-2021)

c. 2022-02 Kurt Martig. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 22-STVR-6 for property located at 709 S. Holly Street. (District 9)

MAYOR’S OFFICE

d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tamara Steward as Chief Equity Officer.

e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tim Moreland as the Administrator for the Department of Innovation Delivery and Performance.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):

? Campbell Miracle, LLC d/b/a Dragon Wine and Spirits – Certificate of Compliance for liquor store (District 4) (Recommended for denial)

? City Attorney Announcement - Settlement of Claim.

11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

12. Adjournment.


February 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Sleep Inn Customer Has Man Riding Around, Screaming At Her; Man Shaving In Read House Bathroom May Be Shoplifter

February 25, 2022

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Body Scanner Leads To Discovery Of Hidden Fentanyl And Methamphetamine

February 25, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


A woman at Sleep Inn at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a man was riding around her motel and screaming at her. The man kept calling the front desk saying that they need to kick the ... (click for more)

Following an arrest executed by the Tenth Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force on Thursday, inmate Christopher Pugh was transported to the Bradley County Jail to be booked on a previous ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Sleep Inn Customer Has Man Riding Around, Screaming At Her; Man Shaving In Read House Bathroom May Be Shoplifter

A woman at Sleep Inn at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a man was riding around her motel and screaming at her. The man kept calling the front desk saying that they need to kick the woman out. The woman said the man had a relationship with her grandson in the past and he has been a problem ever since. The woman just wanted to have a police report. * * * A woman on ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Body Scanner Leads To Discovery Of Hidden Fentanyl And Methamphetamine

Following an arrest executed by the Tenth Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force on Thursday, inmate Christopher Pugh was transported to the Bradley County Jail to be booked on a previous federal narcotics related warrant and additional local drug charges. When Pugh arrived to the jail, he was routinely questioned and denied possessing any prohibited items. Upon completion ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Am Going To Miss Shannon Fuller

I am now 64 years old, and as a child my dad would take me to Zarzour’s restaurant for a bowl of chili with a weeny chopped up in it. Aunt Rosie and Uncle George ran the place and lived in the back of the restaurant. Then came a whirlwind named Shannon, who never met a stranger and gave you her opinion regardless if you wanted it or not. Shannon Fuller brought Zarzour’s back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "I Don’t Hate Anyone"

You may remember Phil Robinson, the colorful real-life character who starred in the TV show, “Duck Dynasty.” You may also recall the God-loving duck hunter from Louisiana got cross with the “cancel culture” when he was outspoken about homosexuals and the outcry was so great he and his show were cancelled. Masooma Haq and Joshua Philipp interviewed Phil on the release of his new ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: We'll All Miss Mickey Dearstone

While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone. Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time. Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors