Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to apply for, and if awarded, accept a

Community Development Block Grant-Child Care grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, for the purpose of providing physical improvements to child care providers in the City of Chattanooga, for an amount not to exceed $283,500.00; and subsequently, to enter into an agreement with the Southeast Tennessee Development District for a multi-year period beginning on March 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023, for the administration of the Community Development Block Grant-Child Care Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, for an amount not to exceed $21,345.00.



MAYOR’S OFFICE



b.

A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to provide a subgrant of $207,595.00 from the American Rescue Plan's State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for the purposes of funding emergency food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 800 block of Signal Mountain Road and the O-1 portion of a property line located in the 100 block of Russell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, and O-1 Office Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) b. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 02-22-2022)

c. 2022-0029 Woodbridge, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7503 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) d. 2022-0022 Ethan Collier (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Conditions 1-7 from Ordinance No. 9735 on the property located at 7610 Goodwin Road and an unaddressed property located in the 7600 block of Goodwin Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) e. 2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 02-22-2022) f. 2022-0021 4000 TN, LLC (R-4 Special Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4000 Tennessee Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) g. 2022-0025 Jefferson Holley and RFM Development Company (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2378 Chestnut Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

h. 2022-0019 Alicia Domingo Sebastian (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3619 5th Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) i. 2022-0020 A.T. Home Properties, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 107 South Germantown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 107 South Germantown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. 2022-01 Lorelei Fischer. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 22-STVR-12 for property located at 916 Federal Street. (District 2) (Deferred from 03-01-2022)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to collectively with Hamilton County, enter into a Lease Agreement with Chattanooga Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the lease of the building at 2 Aquarium Way, Suite 138, further identified as a portion of Tax Parcel No. 135K-A-001, with the building to be used exclusively for the operation of a Visitor Information Center, for a term of three (3) years, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of one year each, at the consideration of $1.00 per year. (District 7) (Tabled from 11-30-2021)c. 2022-02 Kurt Martig. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 22-STVR-6 for property located at 709 S. Holly Street. (District 9)MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tamara Steward as Chief Equity Officer.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tim Moreland as the Administrator for the Department of Innovation Delivery and Performance.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Campbell Miracle, LLC d/b/a Dragon Wine and Spirits – Certificate of Compliance for liquor store (District 4) (Recommended for denial)? City Attorney Announcement - Settlement of Claim.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.