2-Alarm Fire Damages Old Lamar's Restaurant And Motel Downtown

Saturday, February 26, 2022
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a second alarm commercial fire downtown late Friday night that is now under investigation.

The call came out at 10:09 p.m. to a vacant building at 1810 East Martin Luther King Boulevard at the old Lamar’s Restaurant and Motel which has been abandoned for a number of years.

The battalion chief for District 1 (Green Shift) was driving in the area and spotted smoke. He circled the block and saw fire showing from two windows on the side of the building. He called for a full commercial response and then a second alarm a few minutes later because of the size of the building.

Crews arrived and made an aggressive interior attack. They located several fires on the first floor and extinguished them. The fire extended to the second floor and firefighters made another attack on that floor. Once they had the flames under control, they continued with overhaul and checked for any extension. Obstacles were created by the amount of debris and contents inside the building hoarded by homeless occupants who have been using the building as shelter.

Searches were conducted and no one was found in the structure. There were no injuries. Green Shift crews on the scene meticulously worked through both floors to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

 Tri-State Mutual Aid Association helped provide coverage at fire halls, including assistance at a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. 

- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

February 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Man With Distinctive Limp May Have Stolen Car; Truck Needing Repairs Is Mysteriously Towed Away

February 26, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Sleep Inn Customer Has Man Riding Around, Screaming At Her; Man Shaving In Read House Bathroom May Be Shoplifter


Dispatch told an officer a white male had just stolen a silver Honda Civic and was headed north on Lee Highway. The officer searched the area for the car but he was unable to locate it. The officer ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE 11623 ED WARE RD Apison, 373029799 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

A woman at Sleep Inn at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a man was riding around her motel and screaming at her. The man kept calling the front desk saying that they need to kick the ... (click for more)



Opinion

I Am Going To Miss Shannon Fuller

I am now 64 years old, and as a child my dad would take me to Zarzour’s restaurant for a bowl of chili with a weeny chopped up in it. Aunt Rosie and Uncle George ran the place and lived in the back of the restaurant. Then came a whirlwind named Shannon, who never met a stranger and gave you her opinion regardless if you wanted it or not. Shannon Fuller brought Zarzour’s back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

A DOLLAR ACROSS THE RIVER A tour guide was showing a tourist around Washington, D. C. The guide pointed out the place where George Washington supposedly threw a dollar across the Potomac River. "That's impossible," said the tourist. "No one could throw a coin that far!" "You have to remember," answered the guide. "A dollar went a lot farther in those days." * * * ... (click for more)

Sports

#15 Vols Overwhelm Iona, 24-1; Trey Lipscomb Hits For The Cycle

No. 15 Tennessee overwhelmed Iona from start to finish in a 24-1 victory in Friday's series opener at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Trey Lipscomb finished the game a perfect 5-for-5 with nine RBIs and became the first Vol to hit for the cycle since Jordan Rodgers against Kentucky in 2016. Ten different Vols drove in runs in the game as UT scored in seven of the eight innings ... (click for more)

Powerful Bats Lead #17 Lady Vols Past BYU, UC Davis

The No. 17 Tennessee softball team put up double-digit runs in back-to-back wins over BYU and UC Davis to open the week strong at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Lady Vols defeated the Cougars, 10-3, before run-ruling the Aggies, 11-0, in six innings Thursday night at the Big League Dreams Yankee Stadium field in Cathedral City, California. Senior outfielder Kaitlin ... (click for more)


