2-Alarm Fire Damages Old Lamar's Restaurant And Motel Downtown

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a second alarm commercial fire downtown late Friday night that is now under investigation.

The call came out at 10:09 p.m. to a vacant building at 1810 East Martin Luther King Boulevard at the old Lamar’s Restaurant and Motel which has been abandoned for a number of years.

The battalion chief for District 1 (Green Shift) was driving in the area and spotted smoke. He circled the block and saw fire showing from two windows on the side of the building. He called for a full commercial response and then a second alarm a few minutes later because of the size of the building.

Crews arrived and made an aggressive interior attack. They located several fires on the first floor and extinguished them. The fire extended to the second floor and firefighters made another attack on that floor. Once they had the flames under control, they continued with overhaul and checked for any extension. Obstacles were created by the amount of debris and contents inside the building hoarded by homeless occupants who have been using the building as shelter.

Searches were conducted and no one was found in the structure. There were no injuries. Green Shift crews on the scene meticulously worked through both floors to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

Tri-State Mutual Aid Association helped provide coverage at fire halls, including assistance at a motor vehicle accident with entrapment.