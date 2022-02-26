Chattanooga Missionary Who Has Made 75 Trips To The Ukraine Is Praying That Putin "Doesn't Start World War III"

Dr. Henry Alan Benach, a Chattanooga broadcaster turned missionary who has made 75 trips to the Ukraine since the early 1990’s, says nobody knows what Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to do because he has all the buttons. Dr. Benach prays Putin doesn’t start World War III.



In an interview Saturday afternoon, Dr. Benach said he was recently going to Ukraine, got to Istanbul, Turkey but had to turn around and come home when there was no air service available. He said one missionary with him was able to continue hoping to take Bibles, Books and all types of supplies into the country. Dr.

Benach stressed as long as the war continues the Ukrainians are going to need the basics.Dr. Benach’s translator introduced him to his wife Victoria. The translator is now a member of Dr. Benach’s ministry team. Victoria’s family remains in Dnipro, Ukraine and for the time being she’s able to talk and text them. Dnipro, the fourth largest city in Ukraine, is several hundred miles from Kiev. Mrs. Benach said she is very concerned for the safety of her family and many friends but is trusting God every day.Mrs. Benach said the Russians are surrounding Ukrainian cities but haven’t occupied any towns yet, but the situation gets uglier by the minute. She said Ukrainians are stocking up on supplies and some stores are running low, especially toilet paper. She said there are long lines at gas stations that have fuel but more and more are running out.Victoria said she and her sister have been texting a lot. Her sister and boyfriend left home a few days ago and really don’t know where they are going, hopefully toward Poland. There are no hotel rooms but a friendly family provided them shelter and food. The rest of her family remains in Dnipro. Her brother is physically challenged and can’t join the army. Her grandparents are blind and have to depend on others for help. Victoria wishes she was there to take care of her family. She intends on staying in touch with them as long as cell phone service is available.Dr. Benach said the Ukrainians are a determined people. He said they are buying up beer, emptying the bottles and using them to make Molotov cocktails.The Ukrainian railway company is trying to continue operating going toward Poland, Moldova and Hungary.Dr. Benach is staying in contact with his friends and fellow missionaries who say “the people are giving blood, volunteering in the hospitals and treating their wounded soldiers; just amazing.”Dr. Benach said when he was broadcasting in Chattanooga back in the 70’s he never imagined he’d be in mission work traveling back and forth to the Ukraine. He said it’s one of the greatest things to happen to him and he found out after several trips he was half Ukrainian.Dr. Benach said he conducted two nights of meetings in the Kiev sports coliseum used in the 1980 Olympics. There were 15,000 in attendance each night and everyone was given a Bible.

Ukraine has a population of about 44,000,000. He said there are some Baptists, Methodists and other denominations in the country but the major religion is the Orthodox Church. Dr. Benach is President of “Jewish End Time Ministries”.



The missionary said there are a lot of Ukrainians and Jewish people who live in Southeast Tennessee even a Ukraine market in Ooltewah. Dr. Benach said many Chattanoogans love and support the country and are asking Christians to pray it will somehow remain independent.



The Benach’s are also praying that NATO countries will back the Ukrainians with weapons, bottled water and humanitarian supplies that are dwindling.



The missionary said, “The situation in Ukraine is like David and Goliath.” Dr. Benach said he loves the beautiful country and its people and is planning a trip back in April.

He said of the invasion, “I couldn’t believe what was happening after going in and out of the country for three decades.”

While training for the ministry, Dr. Benach was a broadcast journalist for WDOD AM and FM in the 70’s. His background is broadcasting.



Dr. Benach recently wrote, “We have just arrived in Turkey. Obviously we will not be able to enter Ukraine. We will be working to get all the Gospel materials into Ukraine through some nationals. We are safe and I was just told that Victoria’s family is ok for now. Not sure what is next but we are seeking the Lord's wisdom. Thank you for praying. - at Istanbul Airport Dis Hatlar.”

He said, “The Gospel is still getting out in war-torn Ukraine. Of the four men that traveled there, only one man is still moving forward. Victoria and I have returned to the U.S., while Brother Ron Jackson will travel to Budapest to meet with another missionary to try to take the materials we brought with us. Meanwhile, another team member is in Ukraine and was able to give out some tracts to soldiers.



"Please pray for my wife’s sister who has fled her city to go west. Her mother and brother are still at their house, safe for now. Victoria’s former pastor and his five children have also left but may not get out.



"After working in the Ukraine for over 30 years, I cannot believe what is happening. I am so proud of the people’s determination.”





