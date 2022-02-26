 Saturday, February 26, 2022 42.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Former Ukranian Minister Tells Senator Blackburn: Ukranians Will Fight Until The Last Bullet

Saturday, February 26, 2022

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Saturday hosted a virtual conversation with former Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan. They discussed an update on the conflict in Ukraine and how the U.S. can best support Ukrainians defending their freedom.

 

Former Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Omelyan Left His Family To Fight On The Front Lines Against The Russian Invasion

 

“Unfortunately, my appearance is much different than those days.

Normally, I wear a suit with a tie and talk about politics… and infrastructure issues. But not anymore. I should carry a gun, and I should shoot at the enemy with a machine gun because they came to my land to take away our independence, to make another Soviet Union, and to treat everybody like slaves of Putin.”

 

Omelyan Pledges That Ukrainians Will Fight Until The Last Bullet

 

“Ukrainians will fight until the last bullet, and until the last Ukrainian on Ukrainian soil, and there’s no doubt about that. I was inspired by so many volunteers joining armed forces in recent days, but the issue is what to do next. If Russia occupies Ukraine, they will go further. There is no doubt about that.”

 

Omelyan Describes Putin’s Desire To Rebuild The Russian Empire

 

“[Putin’s] main idea is to rebuild, not even Soviet Union, but Imperial Russia – the so-called Russian Empire – and to be number one country in the world… People are dying. Ordinary people are suffering. But for elect, for ruling elect– everything is fine. So, it’s one danger. And another thing I would say is that you should always remember, whatever happens, Putin will never stop. And it’s not the issue of Putin. It’s about Kremlin. Just recall conversation between Yeltsin and Clinton about the future of Europe, or any other U.S. President. Kremlin is pushing to occupy everything they can touch.”

 

Blackburn Is Praying for Ukrainian Freedom Fighters


“Just know that we are praying for your family, for the country, and that we pray in gratitude for the spirit that the Ukrainian people have shown the fight they've shown for freedom. We appreciate that example that you are setting for the world. We're all cheering for you.”

 



February 26, 2022

Chattanooga Missionary Who Has Made 75 Trips To The Ukraine Is Praying That Putin "Doesn't Start World War III"

February 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Man With Distinctive Limp May Have Stolen Car; Truck Needing Repairs Is Mysteriously Towed Away

February 26, 2022

Motorists Can Request "In God We Trust" Wording With Online Applications Of License Plates


Dr. Henry Alan Benach, a Chattanooga broadcaster turned missionary who has made 75 trips to the Ukraine since the early 1990’s, says nobody knows what Russian President Vladimir Putin is going ... (click for more)

Dispatch told an officer a white male had just stolen a silver Honda Civic and was headed north on Lee Highway. The officer searched the area for the car but he was unable to locate it. The officer ... (click for more)

Motorists making application online for the new Tennessee license plate at countyclerkanytime.com now have the option to select either the standard license plate or a plate with the added ... (click for more)



It's Time For Biden, NATO To Come To The Aid Of The Ukranians

It is time for President Biden, our Congressional leaders and NATO to unite and stand up and do the right thing. I realize Ukraine is not a NATO country, but it is a Democratic nation begging for our help as it bravely fights the Russian military alone. Sanctions are good but assistance and a No Fly Zone need to be established now for Ukraine. Biden and Congress, this is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

A DOLLAR ACROSS THE RIVER A tour guide was showing a tourist around Washington, D. C. The guide pointed out the place where George Washington supposedly threw a dollar across the Potomac River. "That's impossible," said the tourist. "No one could throw a coin that far!" "You have to remember," answered the guide. "A dollar went a lot farther in those days." * * * ... (click for more)

UTC To Honor Hoops Seniors In Doubleheader Saturday

The 2021-22 Southern Conference regular season champion Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team gets set for its final home game of the season when it hosts red-hot Samford on Senior Day Saturday afternoon inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The game will be the second leg of a doubleheader as the UTC women's team takes on Wofford at 1:30 p.m. ET. ... (click for more)

Covenant Men Rally To Win In USA South Semifinals

Down 14 in the second half, the No. 1 seeded Covenant men's basketball team clamped down defensively and rallied back for a 58-53 win over No. 2 East seed N.C. Wesleyan in a USA South Tournament semifinal on Friday evening inside Barnes PE Center. Covenant (18-6) will play No. 1 East seed Averett on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the USA South Tournament championship game, with the ... (click for more)


