Shannon Kelsey, 30, Charged After Slaying Of Walter Williams, 33, At Chatty's Bar On Milne Street

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed at Chatty's Bar on Milne Street early Sunday morning, and police said they have arrested the shooter.

The victim was Walter Williams.

Shannon Kelsey, 30, was charged with criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony and felony reckless endangerment.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2300 block of Milne Street on a report of a person shot. They found the bar in disarray with multiple broken bottles.

Police said video showed Kelsey and Williams in a fight. As Kelsey was being pulled away by security, he produced a gun and fired at Williams.

Kelsey was not suppose to be carrying a gun due to a prior felony conviction.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene. While initial responding officers rendered life saving aid to the victim, other officers were able to locate and detain a suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the suspect and victim had been involved in an altercation when the suspect produced a firearm and fired at the victim. Kelsey was charged after the interview.

Kelsey was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.