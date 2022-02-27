Lord, Save The Ukranians From Monster Putin
Shannon Kelsey, 30, Charged After Slaying Of Walter Williams, 33, At Chatty's Bar On Milne Street

Sunday, February 27, 2022
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed at Chatty's Bar on Milne Street early Sunday morning, and police said they have arrested the shooter.
 
The victim was Walter Williams.
 
Shannon Kelsey, 30, was charged with criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony and felony reckless endangerment.
 
At approximately 1:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2300 block of Milne Street on a report of a person shot. They found the bar in disarray with multiple broken bottles.
 
Police said video showed Kelsey and Williams in a fight.
As Kelsey was being pulled away by security, he produced a gun and fired at Williams.
 
Kelsey was not suppose to be carrying a gun due to a prior felony conviction.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene. While initial responding officers rendered life saving aid to the victim, other officers were able to locate and detain a suspect.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the suspect and victim had been involved in an altercation when the suspect produced a firearm and fired at the victim. Kelsey was charged after the interview.
 
Kelsey was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


February 28, 2022

February 27, 2022

February 27, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, WILSON 1015 N 9TH STREET MILWAUKEE, 53233 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC INTOXICATION BEENE, CHRISTY LYNN 7319 SUTTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Circuit Court Judge Division II Candidate Jim Exum Is Endorsed By The Fraternal Order Of Police

Circuit Court Judge Division II candidate Jim Exum was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). In making the announcement, FOP leaders said Mr. Exum has been a long-time supporter of law enforcement and first responders. FOP leaders said, “Jim Exum has provided exemplary representation to so many of us during challenging times. His high level of responsible service, ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Time For Biden, NATO To Come To The Aid Of The Ukranians

It is time for President Biden, our Congressional leaders and NATO to unite and stand up and do the right thing. I realize Ukraine is not a NATO country, but it is a Democratic nation begging for our help as it bravely fights the Russian military alone. Sanctions are good but assistance and a No Fly Zone need to be established now for Ukraine. Biden and Congress, this is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Why Are You Fearful?"

On Saturday morning we were bombarded with pictures, stories and tapes of Russian’s invasion of Crimea. We watched body bags being loaded onto carriers, the faces of those fleeing from Kyiv, the capital city, and we wondered where, oh where, will this chaos lead. A new Cold War, NATO troops drawing us into the fight, Russia attacking Miami? What, when, where? It seems not ... (click for more)

Sports

LSU Hands Lady Vols Rare Home Court Loss, 57-54

LSU handed the UT Lady Vols a rare home court loss on Sunday afternoon despite a furious late comeback by Tennessee. LSU won 57-54. The Lady Vols had the ball on their end with three seconds left, but an LSU steal ended their hopes. The win means #8 LSU will be the second-seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. The visitors roared out to a 22-10 advantage in the first quarter ... (click for more)

#17 Vols Topple #3 Auburn, 67-62, In Front Of Capacity Crowd

Using an explosive second-half offensive performance and smothering rebounding, the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers defeated third-ranked Auburn, 67-62, for the Vols' second top-five home victory in two weeks. Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) set a Barnes-era high in rebounding, pulling down 54 boards. The Vols fired 4-of-7 (.571) from beyond the 3-point line and knocked down 16-of-21 ... (click for more)


