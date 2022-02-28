 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 40.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Mitchell Moore Has Last Council Meeting As Signal Mountain Interim City Manager; James Smith Is New Interim

Monday, February 28, 2022

The Monday evening Signal Mountain Town Council meeting was the last one for Interim City Manager Mitchell Moore. It had been expected that a new city manager would be in place before he left. However, after narrowing the list of candidates to two, the council members decided not to move forward with either. So the search has started over from scratch. An employment agreement with James Smith, another interim city manager, was approved at the council meeting.

 

Mayor Charles Poss thanked Mr. Moore for all he did during the short time he worked with the city. Mr. Moore said he had enjoyed his short tenure. Wishing the town well, he said that he had found that Signal Mountain has five dedicated council members as well as dedicated employees.

 

During the time he has worked in Signal Mountain, Mr. Moore has been instrumental in filling vacant positions. On Monday, he announced two new employees, a new executive administrative assistant, Katie McKinnon, who started work this week. And beginning next week, Matthew Justice will become the town’s new water utility director. He comes to Signal Mountain from American Water.

 

Bid openings for paving will be Thursday and for a drainage project on Friday. Bids to replace 500 feet of water line on Palisades Road were advertised to be opened on Feb. 17, but no bids were received. Mr. Moore said the problem is that contractors do not want small jobs now. Additionally, water piping is not readily available. The work will be rebid in hopes that there is some interest received. A new bid opening for the project will be March 28. An extension may be needed from TDOT to complete the work. A special council meeting will be held March 3 to discuss problems with three projects that CTI engineers are facing.

 

Some interest has been expressed to locate a brew pub in Signal Mountain. After the initial inquiry the town found that would not be permitted under the existing zoning ordinance. After reviewing, the planning commission approved allowing a restaurant that would make and sell beer. The council agreed and voted to allow a brew pub in the Highway Commercial District. The change will require a second reading before it is final.

 

Two board appointments were made on Monday night. Those are Amanda England to the Condemnation Board and Katie Anderson to the Signal Mountain Recreation Board.

 

Resident and volunteer with the MACC Dick Graham gave a monthly update for the facility. He said that a goal of $15,000 was made for new lighting and that a check for $15,000 from an anonymous donor was received. On April 16 a community Easter egg hunt will take place there with over 3,000 eggs including camo-eggs for adults to find. And on April 2, the first monthly Market at the MACC will take place. It will be modeled after the Chattanooga Market at First Horizon Pavilion, with vendors selling crafts, photos, art and pottery.

 

 

 


March 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 28, 2022

Man Arrested After Leading Deputies On Dangerous Chase; Driving Toward Patrol Vehicle; Causing Truck To Wreck

February 28, 2022

VIDEO: Firefighter Describes Rescue Of Woman In Burning House


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, ERIN NIKOLE 191 AUTUM DR CHATSWORTH, 30705 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RETALIATION AGAINST ... (click for more)

A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a dangerous chase and at one point driving directly toward a patrol vehicle. David Jacob Henegar was finally taken into ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, ERIN NIKOLE 191 AUTUM DR CHATSWORTH, 30705 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS OPEN CONTAINER LAW VIOLATING ... (click for more)

Man Arrested After Leading Deputies On Dangerous Chase; Driving Toward Patrol Vehicle; Causing Truck To Wreck

A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a dangerous chase and at one point driving directly toward a patrol vehicle. David Jacob Henegar was finally taken into custody after he caused a truck to wreck, then he crashed his vehicle into a pole on Dodds Avenue. In the incident on Sunday, a deputy was at a convenience store on Hixson Pike when he ... (click for more)

Opinion

Undecided For County Mayor - And Response

First, let me say that I have nothing against any of the three Republican county mayor candidates, but I do have questions and thoughts. Weston Wamp- County mayor is an executive position that requires management of people and departments. It is not just a policy-oriented position. How many direct reports have you ever managed? What level of budget have you ever managed? Have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This March

What’s this? With temperatures expected in the 70s later this week, my daffodils are in full flush as I make my monthly stroll through my garden. There is an abundance of orchids and onions to pass around on this, the first of March, but do not be deceived. I have lived too long not to respect the adage: “March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb.” Daylight Saving Time ... (click for more)

Sports

U.S. Soccer Selects Chattanooga Football Club To Host 2nd Round Of 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup At Finley Stadium

U.S. Soccer has announced dates and times for matches in the Second Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer’s National Championship. Chattanooga Football Club will host USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC at 7:00 p.m., April 7 at Finley Stadium. Admission is included in the 2022 Annual Pass . Single game tickets will be available soon at CFCTIX.com . 23 Division ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Love Home Crowd

Tony Vitello sounded like a connoisseur of crowds in relating what his ears were telling him on Saturday. The Tennessee baseball coach had hustled over to Thompson-Boling Arena following his team’s game and grabbed a seat in the front row. From that perch, the sound of 21,678 tumbled down over him like an avalanche throughout the Vols’ 67-62 comeback basketball victory over ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors