21-Year Old Man Killed In Wreck Wednesday Morning On Gadd Road

A 21-year old man was killed in an accident on Gadd Road on Wednesday morning.
At approximately 10:32 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 1300 block of Gadd Road.
A Jeep was traveling East in the 1300 block of Gadd Road approaching the intersection at Austin Road. As it neared the intersection another vehicle pulled onto the roadway.
To avoid a collision, the driver of the Jeep braked heavily and swerved to the right. The vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest after striking a tree. Both the driver and passenger in the Jeep were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for injuries sustained in the crash.
The passenger later succumbed to his injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.