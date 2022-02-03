 Thursday, February 3, 2022 52.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

21-Year Old Man Killed In Wreck Wednesday Morning On Gadd Road

Thursday, February 3, 2022

A 21-year old man was killed in an accident on Gadd Road on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:32 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 1300 block of Gadd Road.
 
A Jeep was traveling East in the 1300 block of Gadd Road approaching the intersection at Austin Road. As it neared the intersection another vehicle pulled onto the roadway.
 
To avoid a collision, the driver of the Jeep braked heavily and swerved to the right. The vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest after striking a tree. Both the driver and passenger in the Jeep were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for injuries sustained in the crash.
 
The passenger later succumbed to his injuries.
 
No other vehicles were involved.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Was Roofied At Bar; Man Is Coughed On By Stranger

Woman Suffers Severe Burns In Tent Fire Wednesday Night

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Was Roofied At Bar; Man Is Coughed On By Stranger

A woman told police she went out to some local bars. She arrived at the final bar around 1 a.m. When she got there, she found that the establishment was heavily packed and she was waiting in line to get a drink at the bar. She said a taller male asked her if she was trying to get a drink and she told him that she was. She said that he did not work there and he was just trying to ... (click for more)

Woman Suffers Severe Burns In Tent Fire Wednesday Night

A fire at a downtown homeless camp left a woman with serious burns on Wednesday night. Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched on a call involving a woman suffering from burns at 1503 Middle St. at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The woman is homeless and was brought to a restroom at the Chattanooga River Park on Middle Street. Responding firefighters helped HCEMS load the woman. The ... (click for more)

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Thank You Note

One of the most endearing features in my weekly edition of the Epoch Times is entitled, “Dear Next Generation.” This is where older readers pass on wisdom to future generations and in the current issue a retired CEO in Michigan reveals a great truth about an undefeated luxury we all have in common. You don’t even have to be good at it because its magic works like nothing you have ... (click for more)

Mocs Win Streak Snapped At Samford, 80-72

Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)

Mocs Football Enjoys Success On National Signing Day

It started in December and continued today. The Chattanooga Mocs added to nearly every position group with 14 newcomers currently joining the 2022 roster during the 2021-22 signing period. Quarterback? Veteran and freshman added Playmakers on both sides of the ball? Strength up front on both sides of the ball? Young, promising leg in the kicking game? “You can’t ... (click for more)


