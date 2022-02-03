21-Year Old Man Killed In Wreck Wednesday Morning On Gadd Road

A 21-year old man was killed in an accident on Gadd Road on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:32 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 1300 block of Gadd Road.

A Jeep was traveling East in the 1300 block of Gadd Road approaching the intersection at Austin Road. As it neared the intersection another vehicle pulled onto the roadway.

To avoid a collision, the driver of the Jeep braked heavily and swerved to the right. The vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest after striking a tree. Both the driver and passenger in the Jeep were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger later succumbed to his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.