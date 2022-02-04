Police Blotter: "Pizza Lady" Asks Motel Guests For Money For Pizza; Man Wants Woman, Whose Name He Doesn't Know, To Leave His Apartment

An employee at the Comfort Inn, 2420 Williams St., called police. The employee and a guest were in the lobby. The guest told police he had been approached by a female knocking on his hotel room asking for money to pay for a pizza. The guest said he handed the woman $26 and followed her as she was leaving, since he was heading to his vehicle. The guest said he then noticed a silver vehicle, tag and state unknown, was waiting for the female. When the guest confronted him, the driver said he did not know the woman and drove off; the woman also denied knowing the man. The guest then asked the money be returned to him. The woman handed the money back to the guest and left. The employee said she saw the incident occur and recognized the woman, who she identified to police as someone who had been trespassed from other properties in the area and was known as the "Pizza Lady." The employee of the hotel wanted the Pizza Lady trespassed from the property. Police were unable to locate the woman, as she had left prior to their arrival. Police told the employee to call back in if she returned.

* * *

A woman on Shepherd View Drive told police that she saw and heard four loud bangs and flashes coming from her neighbor's house. She then saw a blue Ford Taurus with blue headlights leave the address. Police spoke to a woman at the house she indicated, who said that her boyfriend had just left to go to the store and that nothing happened inside their house. The woman let police into her house to check for any evidence of a firearm being discharged. Police were unable to find any evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

* * *

Police observed a disorder at the Greyhound bus station, 740 East 12th St. The officer heard a Walden Security Guard yell, asking for "backup." Police observed a homeless man walking away from the station. According to the security guard, after he assisted the man, he ordered him to leave the property and the man refused to do so. Police spoke with the manager of the Greyhound bus station, who said he wanted the homeless man trespassed. Police informed the man that he was trespassed from the Greyhound bus station.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported at Signal Mobile Courts, 930 Signal Mountain Road. Police found a 2007 Hyundai Elantra in the rear of the parking area. When checking the vehicle, the officer noticed a considerable amount of damage to the steering column and dash, as well as to the front of the vehicle. The vehicle was unoccupied and the doors were locked. When checking the VIN, police discovered that the vehicle was not currently listed as registered and did not return as stolen. Records did indicate that it had been reported stolen and recovered in 2020. After checking the vehicle, police contacted the property manager and informed him that it was not currently listed as a stolen vehicle and would need to be removed by the property owner. The owner said that he understood.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Jenkins Road. Police spoke to a woman who said she got into a argument with a man there over his alcohol consumption and aggressive driving. The man had left the scene and had given the woman his debit card. The man's father was aware the woman had the debit card. She said if the man didn't return she would use the debit card to get a Greyhound bus ticket to return to Nashville.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Maple Hills Way. The vehicle was backed in with a drive-out tag from Georgia and was last registered to an address from south of Atlanta. Due to the area and way the vehicle was parked, it did not seem to fit in. The vehicle has not been reported stolen at this time.

* * *

A person on Cleveland Avenue told police that people had knocked on the doors/windows of several homes and called them names when they were asked to leave. Police were not able to locate anyone in order to trespass them from the properties.

* * *

A woman told police she lost her express payment card. She said she believes she dropped it

somewhere in the parking lot of the Shell station at 3131 Broad St.

* * *

An employee of the Century 21 Hotel, 100 West 21st St., told police that a white male wearing a beanie and a camo jacket walked into the lobby and demanded a room. He said the man was intoxicated and appeared to be homeless. When the man was informed he could not get a room for free, he began to yell and kick items in the lobby. The man kicked the lobby sliding door off its track as he exited the building. The employee said he does not want to press charges at this time.

* * *

A man told police that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at the Cravens House, 1060 Cravens Terrace, overnight. He said they broke the front passenger door window and took clothing and a few other items. He told police he just needed a report to get the window fixed.

* * *

A suspicious man was reported on Jenkins Road. Police spoke with the man and he said he was in a car with his wife when they got into a verbal argument. He told police the argument became physical and his wife ordered him to get out of the vehicle. After he got out, his wife drove away and left him on the side of the road. The man was transported to his mother's house by police without incident.

* * *

A man on East 11th Street called police and said there was a female in his apartment and she was

refusing to leave. He said he and the woman got into an argument and he asked her to leave his apartment, but she refused. He told police that he did not know her name. While he was speaking to police, the woman left the scene. The man did not want any further police assistance.