 Friday, February 4, 2022 40.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


County Mayor Coppinger Answers Questions About Future Of McDonald Farm, Sale Creek Area

Friday, February 4, 2022 - by Thea Marshall

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger stood before the public Thursday evening to answer questions and concerns about the county’s $16 million farm purchase. 


Curious and concerned community members packed themselves into the bleachers of Sale High School in hopes for answers about a big change coming their way related to McDonald Farm. County Mayor Coppinger encouraged tough questions and the community delivered.


A realtor with Remax Renaissance, Nickie Schwartezkopf, said she came to Thursday’s meeting because it's important to her not only because she lives there but also for her real estate ventures.


“It’s going to be a big deal,” she said. “They are going to have factories, industry, and how are they going to supply workers? That’s a lot of housing and we don’t have a lot of housing here in Sale Creek.” 


Ms. Schwartezkopf did not ask any questions but said she felt they just “skimmed over” what they were planning to do with the farm. She said she did not get the answers she hoped to find. 


County Mayor Coppinger said taxpayers own the property. He said many jobs and opportunities will be coming - if done right. He said eventually it will hopefully turn into one of the most talked about industrial sites in Tennessee. He said officials plan to work with the community on where the “green areas” need to be. 


“Everybody thinks that overnight there's going to be all this development, all concrete and manufacturing blowing pollution and that's not what’s going to happen,” said County Mayor Coppinger. “We are talking about a decade out before we partner with the state of Tennessee to do some of the important things that need to be done there.” 


There were questions asked about parking and future events. There seemed to be an even stronger concern for agriculture, sewage, infrastructure and the types of companies the county is considering. 


President of the Saddle Pals Riding Club Adam Presley asked to add a 4H booth to the April 16 Easter Egg Hunt event at the farm. He also asked if building a small covered arena at the farm for showing sheep, cattle, goat and other animals was possible. 


“We don’t have anything like that in Hamilton County,” said Mr. Presley. “We want to keep that farm part of it alive.” 


County Mayor Coppinger said it was a possibility. Another person asked what parts specifically will be saved for agriculture. County Mayor Coppinger said keeping green space is important and someone is already leasing the 400-acre corn field for a corn maze. 


Another community member asked when they planned on laying the sewer and water. County Mayor Coppinger said the site is already mostly level. He went on to say there has to be a highway off ramp there. He also addressed sewer and infrastructure issues in the county.


A community member asked, “Could you address the average pay for jobs that might be coming in? Because when my family and I moved here we knew this was coming. It's the last open land in our county and we want our county to continue to grow. This is an opportunity for families to have economic ability and to be in a better place than in the past.” 


County Mayor Coppinger said the businesses that have been interested so far are ones that are from outside of Tennessee that have just heard about it through local papers - and they are ready to come now. He said people can expect wages of a minimum of $60,000 to $70,000 a year adjusting for inflation. 


The conversation continued when a different community member asked how the county recruits these businesses because he is concerned if future businesses will have the community's interest in mind. Mayor Coppinger responded by saying: 


“We have had 71 new companies come here over the last decade. And these companies have invested over $4.6 billion into our community and created 20,000 jobs. So nobody gets a free ride. Voltswagen pays school tax. And no one has ever objected to that.” 


There was concern for rural areas and if they would be affected by infrastructure. County Mayor Coppinger replied with - “wherever growth is at is where infrastructure will go.” 



February 4, 2022

Brian Bush Contributes $33,000 To His City Judge Campaign; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

February 4, 2022

Police Blotter: "Pizza Lady" Asks Motel Guests For Money For Pizza; Man Wants Woman, Whose Name He Doesn't Know, To Leave His Apartment

February 4, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign in gifts of $15,000 and $3,000 and another $15,000 loan, according ... (click for more)

An employee at the Comfort Inn, 2420 Williams St., called police. The employee and a guest were in the lobby. The guest told police he had been approached by a female knocking on his hotel room ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Brian Bush Contributes $33,000 To His City Judge Campaign; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign in gifts of $15,000 and $3,000 and another $15,000 loan, according to his financial disclosure. Remaining gifts were $7,981. He has spent $10,973. Incumbent Sherry Paty has taken in $25,000. She has spent $2,702. Gifts to the Bush campaign include ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: "Pizza Lady" Asks Motel Guests For Money For Pizza; Man Wants Woman, Whose Name He Doesn't Know, To Leave His Apartment

An employee at the Comfort Inn, 2420 Williams St., called police. The employee and a guest were in the lobby. The guest told police he had been approached by a female knocking on his hotel room asking for money to pay for a pizza. The guest said he handed the woman $26 and followed her as she was leaving, since he was heading to his vehicle. The guest said he then noticed a silver ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: If You Just Show Up

There is a wise thought when it comes to funerals; if you don’t go the family will likely never notice, but if you do, the family will probably never forget. I was drawn to a story about funerals the other day where a man in Illinois described what happened when his cousin died. “Allan was my age of 77 when his heart gave out. He lived with his wife and daughter in Las Vegas ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Softball Picked to Finish Third In SoCon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s softball team landed four players on the All-SoCon Preseason Second Team as voted on by the league coaches, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Mocs (25) received one first-place vote and were selected to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Emily Coltharp (INF), Gracey Kruse (OF), Liz Rodebaugh (OF) and Hannah Wood ... (click for more)

Mocs Win Streak Snapped At Samford, 80-72

Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors