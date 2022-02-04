Tennessee, 14 Other States Sue Over CMS Vaccine Mandate

Tennessee has joined 14 other states in filing a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana to vacate the CMS vaccine mandate.

Governor Bill Lee said, "We are renewing a challenge to the CMS vaccine mandate in court so Tennessee health care workers have the right to private health care decisions.

"While this mandate represents the worst of federal overreach, it also threatens our ability to staff facilities and provide care for the elderly, disabled and other high-priority populations."