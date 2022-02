Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE

1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043095

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL

107 JELLICO LN OAK RIDGE, 378303613

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON

1432 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BOAT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BOAT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BOAT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BOAT)



CARMICHAEL, DAYMOND MARCELL

933 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REV FOR DUI



CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE

100 WILSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRISP, DOROTHY KATHERINE

553SNEED RD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (OV



CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063263

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOUGLAS, CADINA ROCHELLE

9163 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT APT 332 COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIS, BRYAN SINCLAIR

1610 SIR JOHN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)



ELLIS, MICHAEL GERROD

307 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGG BURGLARY)



FERNANDEZ, ESTEFANY

913 HONEYSUCKLE DRIVE NEW ALBANY, 38652

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, DUSTIN WAYNE

2231 GENEVA TRAIL APT H18 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREN, MARCUS

1185 MTN CREEK RD APT 1305 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUSTAFSON, ROBERT A

1617 ROSSVILLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD

249 SOUTH HOUWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HICKS, NICHOLAS ANDREW

830 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HOWARD, MALACHI LANCE

71209 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



JACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE

3219 NAVAJO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115034

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO

4255 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



JEANNITON, LOUIS M

HOLLIDAY CAMP GROUND RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



JENKINS, BOBBY EARL

5450 HARPO ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KRANSKE, RACHEL MACKENZIE

9100 INTEGA PRESERVE COURT APT 208 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LEDFORD, KAREN L

8637 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



LOUGH, WILLIAM EDQARD

3220 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121367

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MARTIN, REGINA WINFRED

8665 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 209 COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MAXWELL, JAMI LEA

541 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 373433877

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCNEIL, LACEL

2505 MARKET STREET APT.

332 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOORE, JEREMIAH D3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGNEELY, EMMETTE EUGENE6441 COLT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)PADGETT, ROBERT702 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, CODY BLAKE126 PEBBLE DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPERDUE, AMBER7324 Shallowford Rd, Apt 227 Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTPERDUE, BRYAN JAMES7324 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTPIERCE, RAVEN ASHLYNN893 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTREED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE737 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL TRESPASVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)SHROPSHIRE, AARIONA JANA3022 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDSPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON9404 OAK STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWARREN, DUSTYN220 W GORDON AVE APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100,000WHALEY, EZRICK ALEXANDER1945 OLD CHARLESTON RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWOODS, TRAMMELL DEWONE2001BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATION