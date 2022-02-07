Hamilton County Has 383 New COVID Cases And 8 More Deaths

 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Weather

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 383 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 975 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 95,145. 

There were eight more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,015. It is reported the deaths were seven males and one female; seven white and one black; one age 51-60, three age 61-70, three age 71-80 and one age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 234 in Hamilton County, down from 266 on Friday.

Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 71 Hamilton County inpatients and 41 patients are in ICU, down from 43 on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 88,175, which is 93 percent. There are 5,955 active cases, compared to 6,020 on Friday.


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADRIAN D 1725 N CONCORD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION ... (click for more)

The city of Collegedale has started the process of renaming a public area to honor the late State Rep. Mike Carter for his achievements and contributions to the city. The resolution that passed ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 128 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,090. There are 9,325 new cases reported on Monday, as ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADRIAN D 1725 N CONCORD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE ANTHONY, TAMMIE RENEE 214 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

Collegedale Plans To Honor Mike Carter

The city of Collegedale has started the process of renaming a public area to honor the late State Rep. Mike Carter for his achievements and contributions to the city. The resolution that passed unanimously gave City Manager Wayon Hines authority to write a letter to the Hamilton County Legislative delegation asking for their assistance in renaming an intersection, the section of ... (click for more)

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Ever so often the best stories recirculate on the Internet and over the weekend one of my favorites about sheer gratitude popped up on my screen. Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, whose name is enshrined in our Medal of Honor Museum, is perhaps one of the bravest of the brave but his most vivid stripes came when he was lost at sea for 24 days during World War II. I don’t know who ... (click for more)

Somewhere during the past two weeks, Tennessee somehow has lost its confidence. The Lady Vols are struggling mightily to retrieve the precious quality as evidenced by another women’s basketball beatdown, 75-56 at the hands of Connecticut on Sunday in Hartford. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games. Sunday’s defeat and an 84-59 thrashing at Florida last Thursday were ... (click for more)

Junior Jordan Horston turned in a game-high 26 points, but No. 7/7 Tennessee came up short at No. 10/9 Connecticut, falling 75-56 in the XL Center on Sunday. For the Lady Vols (19-4, 8-2 SEC), senior Rae Burrell joined Horston in double figures with 11 points on the day. UConn (15-4, 9-0 Big East) was led by Azzi Fudd with 25, while Aaliyah Edwards and Evina Westbrook ... (click for more)


