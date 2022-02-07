Hamilton County Has 383 New COVID Cases And 8 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 383 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 975 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 95,145.

There were eight more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,015. It is reported the deaths were seven males and one female; seven white and one black; one age 51-60, three age 61-70, three age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 234 in Hamilton County, down from 266 on Friday.

Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 71 Hamilton County inpatients and 41 patients are in ICU, down from 43 on Friday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 88,175, which is 93 percent. There are 5,955 active cases, compared to 6,020 on Friday.