Large Tract For Sale On Lookout Mountain Off Nickajack Road For $2.2 Million

A large tract is for sale off Nickajack Road on Lookout Mountain for $2.2 million.

It is offered by Elliott Davenport, whose family has preserved thousands of acres on the mountain through the Lula Lake Land Trust.

A prospectus says, "Located on Lookout Mountain with nearly a mile of sensational eastern brow views, Hawk Bluff offers a unique opportunity to own 228± acres that is only 13 miles from downtown Chattanooga plus the added benefit of being surrounded by a significant landscape of protected lands, much of which offers public access for a myriad of recreational activities.

"The property includes one of the higher peaks on Lookout offering unrivaled sunrises, sunsets, and views that can encompass nearly 360 degrees. Virtually surrounded by protected land, Hawk Bluff feels and operates much larger than its actual size.

"There is no conservation easement on this property, which affords a new owner maximum opportunity to pursue any interests they desire.

"Hawk Bluff is located in the northwest corner of Georgia on Lookout Mountain. Hawk Bluff has an elevation of 2,300 feet. More specifically, the property is located in Walker County off of Nickajack Road."