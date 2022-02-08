Large Tract For Sale On Lookout Mountain Off Nickajack Road For $2.2 Million

 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Weather

A large tract is for sale off Nickajack Road on Lookout Mountain for $2.2 million.

It is offered by Elliott Davenport, whose family has preserved thousands of acres on the mountain through the Lula Lake Land Trust.

A prospectus says, "Located on Lookout Mountain with nearly a mile of sensational eastern brow views, Hawk Bluff offers a unique opportunity to own 228± acres that is only 13 miles from downtown Chattanooga plus the added benefit of being surrounded by a significant landscape of protected lands, much of which offers public access for a myriad of recreational activities.

"The property includes one of the higher peaks on Lookout offering unrivaled sunrises, sunsets, and views that can encompass nearly 360 degrees. Virtually surrounded by protected land, Hawk Bluff feels and operates much larger than its actual size.

"There is no conservation easement on this property, which affords a new owner maximum opportunity to pursue any interests they desire.

"Hawk Bluff is located in the northwest corner of Georgia on Lookout Mountain. Hawk Bluff has an elevation of 2,300 feet. More specifically, the property is located in Walker County off of Nickajack Road." 

 


Police Blotter: Homeowner Finds Rusty Gun In Backyard; Woman Acting Strange Is Upset About Her Life Choices

Earl Freudenberg: Remembering The White Oak Elementary School Fire, 1958

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A homeowner on Montview Drive told police they found a gun. When the officer arrived, the homeowner took the officer into their backyard and showed a gun in their bushes. The gun was rusty and appeared to have been outside for a long time. The homeowner said police were chasing someone who jumped their fence on Jan. 13, 2020. The homeowner said they didn't know if the two things ... (click for more)

It was Valentine’s Day 1958 and I was in the fifth grade at White Oak Elementary School. The one-story brick building was located at James Avenue and Memorial Drive with two large playgrounds. The school had a spacious auditorium with stage where students presented live plays. I remember playing a pilgrim in a Thanksgiving play. Mrs. Floyd Carver was our fifth grade teacher ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Eddie And His Shrimp

Ever so often the best stories recirculate on the Internet and over the weekend one of my favorites about sheer gratitude popped up on my screen. Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, whose name is enshrined in our Medal of Honor Museum, is perhaps one of the bravest of the brave but his most vivid stripes came when he was lost at sea for 24 days during World War II. I don’t know who ... (click for more)

Sports

Caldwell Hits Buzzer Beater To Help Mocs Win In Overtime

A.J. Caldwell did it again. Down 72-71 on the final possession, Caldwell connected on a buzzer-beating three in the corner off a pass from Malachi Smith to lift the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a thrilling 74-72 road victory over Mercer in Southern Conference action on Monday evening in Hawkins Arena. Following the win, Chattanooga picks up its 20th win of the ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Somehow The Lady Vols Have Lost Their Confidence

Somewhere during the past two weeks, Tennessee somehow has lost its confidence. The Lady Vols are struggling mightily to retrieve the precious quality as evidenced by another women’s basketball beatdown, 75-56 at the hands of Connecticut on Sunday in Hartford. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games. Sunday’s defeat and an 84-59 thrashing at Florida last Thursday were ... (click for more)


