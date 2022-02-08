Georgia Reports 101 More COVID Deaths And 3,269 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 101 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,191.

There are 3,269 new cases reported on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,880,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 104,730, which is an increase of 271 since Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,010 cases, up 44; 113 deaths, up 2



Chattooga County: 5,158 cases, up 17; 101 deaths



Dade County: 2,427 cases, up 4; 23 deaths



Walker County: 13,016 cases, up 39; 161 deaths, up 2

Whitfield County: 26,820 cases, up 41; 351 deaths, up 1