Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black male in a red puffy jacket. The man said "what you got" and flicked open his jacket. He then proceeded to pat the exterior of her clothes. The woman said she gave the man $20 and her mac and ... (click for more)