 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 60.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Sports Going At Full Tilt On Lookout Mountain

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Basketball season on Lookout Mountain is heading toward tournaments for the various age groups at the end of February. One night of games was missed due to weather, but the good news is that there have been no COVID-related postponements, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds David Paschall. Registration for baseball opened in mid-January and will remain open for several more days. By this time next month the teams will be determined and games should begin in late March or early April.

 

New stairs and railings were built last year from the lower parking lot at the Commons up to Dockery Field. At the bottom, those steps end on a bank that is beside the first tennis court. The space between where they stop and the lot is difficult to maneuver after rain, so the town is installing cross ties there to serve as steps to connect to the lot.

 

New at Lookout Mountain Elementary School this year is an after-school tutoring program. The ESSER fund is providing the money for two teachers to tutor kids for two days each week, and the available spots are full, said Commissioner of Schools Brooke Pippenger. Mary Duncan is heading the program.

 

Two activities at the school will be held at the end of this month, Grandparents Day on Friday, Feb. 25, and Night Out for Lookout, the big fundraiser for the school, will follow on Saturday night, Feb. 26, at the Lookout Mountain Golf Club.

 

Delivery of he new firetruck has been delayed for six months due to shortages, said Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley. The old ladder truck has just been repainted to match the new engine when it arrives. It has been brought up to code, and looks like new, he said.

 

Ochs Highway is scheduled to be closed on Feb. 17 and 18 for guardrail repairs. There is a lot of construction in the town and many electric and water utility trucks on the roads are causing some traffic issues while they perform general maintenance, said Chief Chuck Wells. He asked that drivers be careful and patient.

 

Brush and branches that grow into the roadways are also causing problems. Residents are responsible for clearing the vegetation that originates in their yards and extends into the streets said Commissioner of the Public Works Department Frank Schriner. With the cold weather, it is the slow season for picking up brush and leaves, but that will not be for long he said.  In the meantime, the public works employees are helping the parks department by building the new steps at the Commons. The problem with vegetation encroaching onto roads is also happening on Scenic and Ochs Highways which is the responsibility of Hamilton County and the city of Chattanooga. During January there were several days with snow and ice on the roads and the public works department did an admirable job keeping residents safe, said Commissioner Schriner. Enough salt was put down that more needed to be ordered for the remainder of the winter.

 

 Lee Franks, on behalf of the residents who play pickleball on the mountain, questioned the commissioners about being able to use the skating rink at LMS during the cold weather. Hamilton County has restricted use of the gym for the last couple of years despite the town having built it and given it to the school system, with the rights to use it for a community center. Town Attorney Brian Smith has written a letter to Dr. Justin Robertson, the new superintendent of Hamilton County Schools about allowing  the town to use it as it did in the past. Lookout Mountain, Tn. is offering to provide liability insurance to cover injury or accidents while it is being used by residents. Mayor Walker Jones said that he is confident that will happen. He suggested for Mr. Franks to join the Rec board that is made up of volunteers, to have a say so in decisions that could affect pickleball.

 

Candidates who will be running for various positions in the Hamilton County primaries were welcomed to the commission meeting.: Joe Graham, who is running for the District 11 seat on the Hamilton County Commission, Coty Wamp, running for Hamilton County District Attorney and Matt Hullander who will be running for county mayor, were at the meeting. Parker Mixon, an eighth grader, was also there to see government in action. He is working on a Boy Scout citizenship badge and the meeting allowed him to see how conflicts are discussed.

 

Jennifer Waycaster, the town’s certified municipal officer, reported that in January $977,000 in property taxes were collected and by the second week of February, 85 percent of the taxes for 2021 had been  paid. Sales taxes are looking good too, she said, with 100 percent of the budgeted amount for the year, having been received by the end of January. Revenue from parking was down for the month. At the end of January, 83 percent of the total budgeted amount of revenue was received and 47 percent of expenditures for the year were paid.

 

Mayor Jones said the process of creating a budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 is just starting and the first meeting with department heads will take place soon. The mayor also congratulated the city of Lookout Mountain, Ga. on the opening of the town’s new city hall and fire station.

 

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. commission will be Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m.


February 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman At Mapco Has $20 And Mac And Cheese Stolen; Pedestrian At Sam's Club Hits And Dents Passing Truck With Hand

February 9, 2022

2 Arrested On Multiple Charges In Walker County

February 9, 2022

Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, Arrested In Catoosa County For Murder Of Jarvious Brooks, 36


Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black ... (click for more)

Two people were arrested on Monday on multiple charges in Walker County. Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 511 Cook Road in Walker County on Monday, to locate Cheyenne ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced that his detectives have arrested and charged Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, for the shooting death of 36-year-old Jarvious Brooks on Saturday. Ellis ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman At Mapco Has $20 And Mac And Cheese Stolen; Pedestrian At Sam's Club Hits And Dents Passing Truck With Hand

Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black male in a red puffy jacket. The man said "what you got" and flicked open his jacket. He then proceeded to pat the exterior of her clothes. The woman said she gave the man $20 and her mac and ... (click for more)

2 Arrested On Multiple Charges In Walker County

Two people were arrested on Monday on multiple charges in Walker County. Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 511 Cook Road in Walker County on Monday, to locate Cheyenne Roberts. Ms. Roberts had an active felony probation warrant. Agents located Ms. Roberts inside a camper on the property. Also located in the camper was Jonathan Alexander. Agents executed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Compassion Never Dies

There have been many times I’ve written on the miracles in Neonatal Intensive Care Units and, while my versions are always warm and fuzzy, I have thought about the couple, maybe two beds over, who have lost their baby, and the anguish they must feel as they watch other children live. This story isn’t meant to dump on anyone but … on a day where the February sun is bright enough ... (click for more)

Sports

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 30 players to the 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, making her a strong candidate for national player of the year. This is the third straight season that Howard, a former standout for Coach Jason Reuter at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed to the Naismith Trophy’s midseason ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors