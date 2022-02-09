Georgia Has 167 More Coronavirus Deaths And 3,512 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 167 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,358.

There are 3,512 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,883,693 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 104,957, which is an increase of 227 since Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,060 cases, up 50; 115 deaths, up 2



Chattooga County: 5,171 cases, up 13; 103 deaths, up 2



Dade County: 2,433 cases, up 5; 24 deaths, up 1



Walker County: 13,070 cases, up 54; 163 deaths, up 2

Whitfield County: 26,896 cases, up 76; 353 deaths, up 2