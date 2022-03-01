 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Hagerty Joins Push For U.S. Energy Independence

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has joined Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) in introducing the American Energy Independence Act of 2022, which they said "reverses President Joe Biden’s shutdown of the American energy sector and returns American energy to full production."

 

The senators said, "Immediately following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of oil rose to over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Gas and energy prices for working Americans are quickly rising to new highs. The Biden Administration has been reluctant to sanction the Russian energy sector, due no doubt to the United States’ dangerous dependence on foreign energy. At the same time, European countries, particularly Germany, are heavily dependent on Russian natural gas." 

 

Senator Hagerty said, “The Biden Administration’s war on American energy has placed severe burdens on the shoulders of American citizens and led to disastrous national security ramifications across the globe. For the sake of our national and economic security, we must immediately reverse course and re-establish the energy independence created by the previous Administration’s policies, which is exactly what this legislation would do.”

 

Senator Hawley said, “To be strong and free as a nation, we must be energy independent. My bill will reverse Joe Biden’s disastrous energy surrender that has allowed Russian energy dominance and instead open up American production full-throttle. To stand up to aggressors like Vladimir Putin, we can and we must work to power our nation and the world.”


March 1, 2022

Hamilton County Reports 1 More COVID Death And 39 New Cases

March 1, 2022

Hagerty Secures Re-opening The U.S. Capitol For The American People

March 1, 2022

Chattanooga Police Department To Crack Down On Speeders


The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 39 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 62 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,211. There was ... (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty on Tuesday secured re-opening of the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings to the public after he spoke on the Senate floor and called for unanimous consent to pass his ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Department Special Ops/Traffic Division on Tuesday held a press conference regarding an increase in traffic enforcement. Lt. Danny Jones highlighted the fact that Chattanooga ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Reports 1 More COVID Death And 39 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 39 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 62 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,211. There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 1,074. The death was reported to be a white female, age 71-80. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Hagerty Secures Re-opening The U.S. Capitol For The American People

Senator Bill Hagerty on Tuesday secured re-opening of the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings to the public after he spoke on the Senate floor and called for unanimous consent to pass his resolution - a victory, he said, "for access to American democracy and a return to normal life." The resolution, which was introduced last month and is co-sponsored by more than half of ... (click for more)

Opinion

Undecided For County Mayor - And Response (2)

First, let me say that I have nothing against any of the three Republican county mayor candidates, but I do have questions and thoughts. Weston Wamp- County mayor is an executive position that requires management of people and departments. It is not just a policy-oriented position. How many direct reports have you ever managed? What level of budget have you ever managed? Have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This March

What’s this? With temperatures expected in the 70s later this week, my daffodils are in full flush as I make my monthly stroll through my garden. There is an abundance of orchids and onions to pass around on this, the first of March, but do not be deceived. I have lived too long not to respect the adage: “March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb.” Daylight Saving Time ... (click for more)

Sports

U.S. Soccer Selects Chattanooga Football Club To Host 2nd Round Of 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup At Finley Stadium

U.S. Soccer has announced dates and times for matches in the Second Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer’s National Championship. Chattanooga Football Club will host USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC at 7:00 p.m., April 7 at Finley Stadium. Admission is included in the 2022 Annual Pass . Single game tickets will be available soon at CFCTIX.com . 23 Division ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Love Home Crowd

Tony Vitello sounded like a connoisseur of crowds in relating what his ears were telling him on Saturday. The Tennessee baseball coach had hustled over to Thompson-Boling Arena following his team’s game and grabbed a seat in the front row. From that perch, the sound of 21,678 tumbled down over him like an avalanche throughout the Vols’ 67-62 comeback basketball victory over ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors