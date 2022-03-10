March 10, 2022
March 9, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, TAMMY DENISE
921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ALEXANDER, ... (click for more)
A private landfill at Birchwood that opened over a year ago is seeking to expand.
Bill Lind, president of Birchwood III, LLC, said a public meeting on the project will be held on March 17 ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, TAMMY DENISE
921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON
2108 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALLEN, ... (click for more)
Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014.
Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)
There are reportedly over 20,000 mercenary types who have now joined the Ukraine army and, according to the embattled nation’s Washington embassy, over 3,000 are United States warriors who are keen to join the country’s “International Legion,” to fight the Russian invaders. By definition, a mercenary is a professional hired by a foreign country to fight, but Ukraine official say ... (click for more)
Finishing the first game with a 9-8 walk-off win in the 10th inning, then tying a program record with seven home runs in the second game of the series, the No. 3 Tennessee baseball team beat James Madison in a pair of games Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Game 2 Recap
Tennessee (12-1) tied a program record, hitting seven home runs in the second game of the ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a change in leadership with the Mocs women’s basketball program today. Katie Burrows is stepping down as head coach after four seasons at her alma mater.
“I would like to thank Coach Burrows and her staff for their hard work and dedication to our women’s basketball program,” ... (click for more)