Larry D. Jarrell has been charged with shooting and killing his brother who was sleeping early Thursday morning.

His brother has been identified as Michael Jarrell.

Larry Jarrell told police officers that he was intoxicated with alcohol and marijuana and was playing with guns. His brother and another man were sleeping when the gun was fired.

Michael Jarrell was pronounced dead on the scene.

Larry Jarrell is charged with criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.