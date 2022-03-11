County Planning To Buy Former Cigna Property Across From EB Elementary For New School Site

The county is planning to buy the former Cigna headquarters site on Goodwin Road across from East Brainerd Elementary School for a new school site.

County School Board members are due to discuss the purchase this week.

School officials said, "Hamilton Empire Communities is under contract to purchase the Cigna property located at 7555 Goodwin Road, immediately across the street from the existing East Brainerd ES site.

"This property consists of 95 acres of land and an existing office building that is approximately 98,562 square feet.

"Empire has expressed interest in selling the existing building along with the surrounding 20-25

acres around the building.

"In conversations with the county mayor, there is interest for county government to purchase the building and surrounding property for the purposes of a future school site for Hamilton County Schools.

"The Hamilton County School Board would be responsible for renovating the existing building for the purposes of a school site. Funding would come from fund balance on future capital improvement funds over the next two fiscal years."

The expected renovation expenses would be between $7 million-$10 million.

The county school administration is requesting approval for renovations to the building pending purchase approval from the County Commission.

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley called the purchase "a great opportunity" for the county and the county schools.

The Cigna headquarters was built in 1990 and renovated in 2020. It is LEED certified.

It includes 700 parking spaces.

The seller has been taking offers on the property, while not including a list price.