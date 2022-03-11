 Friday, March 11, 2022 56.0°F   overcast with haze   Overcast with Haze

County Planning To Buy Former Cigna Property Across From EB Elementary For New School Site

Friday, March 11, 2022
Cigna site on Goodwin Road is planned as the location for a new county school
Cigna site on Goodwin Road is planned as the location for a new county school

The county is planning to buy the former Cigna headquarters site on Goodwin Road across from East Brainerd Elementary School for a new school site.

County School Board members are due to discuss the purchase this week.

School officials said, "Hamilton Empire Communities is under contract to purchase the Cigna property located at 7555 Goodwin Road, immediately across the street from the existing East Brainerd ES site.

"This property consists of 95 acres of land and an existing office building that is approximately 98,562 square feet.

"Empire has expressed interest in selling the existing building along with the surrounding 20-25
acres around the building.

"In conversations with the county mayor, there is interest for county government to purchase the building and surrounding property for the purposes of a future school site for Hamilton County Schools.

"The Hamilton County School Board would be responsible for renovating the existing building for the purposes of a school site. Funding would come from fund balance on future capital improvement funds over the next two fiscal years."

The expected renovation expenses would be between $7 million-$10 million.

The county school administration is requesting approval for renovations to the building pending purchase approval from the County Commission.

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley called the purchase "a great opportunity" for the county and the county schools.

The Cigna headquarters was built in 1990 and renovated in 2020. It is LEED certified.

It includes 700 parking spaces.

The seller has been taking offers on the property, while not including a list price.


March 11, 2022

Dr. Moses Benavides Joins The Medical Staff At Silverdale Detention Center

March 11, 2022

Sheriff's Deputy And Patrol Vehicle Struck By Intoxicated Driver Early Friday Morning

March 11, 2022

Tennessee Senators Vote Against $1.5 Trillion Spending Measure; Fleischmann Votes In Support


Tennessee Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn voted against a $1.5 trillion spending bill that passed late Thursday. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was in support. Senator Hagerty said, ... (click for more)



Dr. Moses Benavides Joins The Medical Staff At Silverdale Detention Center

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and QCHC, the contract medical provider at the Silverdale Detention Center, announced the appointment of Dr. Moses Benaiah Benavides, a renowned family and emergency medicine physician to the staff of medical professionals at the Silverdale Detention Center. The HCSO also announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art medical unit at the Silverdale ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Deputy And Patrol Vehicle Struck By Intoxicated Driver Early Friday Morning

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in his patrol vehicle near the 5470 block of Hixson Pike when it was struck at speed by an intoxicated driver e arly Friday at approximately 12:30 a.m . Emergency Services, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and HCSO Traffic Units responded to the scene. The driver of the offending vehicle was arrested for DUI by Tennessee State Troopers. ... (click for more)

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Dark Horse

There can be little doubt that in a race still too early to call, County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley is the dark horse to become the first female to be the next County Mayor. Her Republican opponents in the May 3 primary are formidable indeed, but neither Weston Wamp nor Matt Hullender can match Sabrena’s hands-on knowledge of Hamilton County government. She’s been a commissioner ... (click for more)

"Just Shoot It, Bro" - David Jean-Baptiste And The Mocs Ready For March Madness

David Jean-Baptiste may be the most popular basketball player in America right now. His million-dollar smile has graced every media platform known to the college basketball world, and his miracle shot to win the SoCon title has replayed thousands of times in the days that have followed. Chattanooga’s 6’1" guard with an iconic jumpshot (and a sense of the moment) has been a Moc for ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Take Their Best Swings In 7-Homer Game

Tennessee’s baseball team matched a program record by bashing seven home runs in a single game Wednesday night against James Madison. Leadoff hitter Jared Dickey hammering the first pitch he saw over the bullpen beyond the right-field fence at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He hit another for good measure later in the game. Five of his teammates joined him in the powerful display ... (click for more)


