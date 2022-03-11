Georgia Reports 52 More Coronavirus Deaths And 599 New Cases
Friday, March 11, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,397.
There are 599 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,918,383 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,935, which is an increase of 123 since Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,386 cases, up 6; 124 deaths, up 2
Chattooga County: 5,250 cases; 111 deaths
Dade County: 2,538 cases, up 3; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,478 cases, up 15; 182 deaths
Whitfield County: 27,277 cases, up 1; 382 deaths, up 1