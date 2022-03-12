PHOTOS: Snow In The Chattanooga Area

One of the most respected recruiters in America and most impactful Division I assistant coaches in the country, Sam Purcell has been named the ninth head coach in Mississippi State women's basketball history, MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen announced Saturday, March 12. “During our search, Sam Purcell routinely emerged as one of the nation’s elite recruiters and more ... (click for more)

David Jean-Baptiste may be the most popular basketball player in America right now. His million-dollar smile has graced every media platform known to the college basketball world, and his miracle shot to win the SoCon title has replayed thousands of times in the days that have followed. Chattanooga’s 6’1" guard with an iconic jumpshot (and a sense of the moment) has been a Moc for ... (click for more)