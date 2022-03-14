Police Blotter: Disruptive Couple At Speedway Won't Leave; Man Washes His Clothes In McDonald's Bathroom

Police were informed by employees at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., of a female who was causing a disorder and refusing to leave, and a man in the men's room who had been in there

for 40 minutes refusing to leave. Police identified the woman and the man. Warrant checks

were conducted for both of them, showing no active warrants. Both were informed they have been trespassed and needed to leave the property. Both of them left without incident.

* * *

A man on West MLK Boulevard told police he had come out to his vehicle, a black Toyota Sequoyah, where he discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from it. He said he had not driven the vehicle in two days. His estimate for repairs was $500.

* * *



An EPB technician, who was at the 2400 block of Hickory Valley Road, told police that at approximately 10:05 p.m. EPB received an alert that Internet and phone services in the area were down. When the technician came to check the cable box in the area, he found the fiber optic wire cut in half. No suspect information is known.



* * *



A woman told police she was walking her dog down Sequoia Drive when she spotted a Kia Optima sitting abandoned in the middle of the roadway. Police ran the tag and it came back stolen. Police contacted the owner who came and recovered the vehicle. Police took the vehicle out of NCIC.

* * *

Police were notified by dispatcher that an East Ridge investigator had located a stolen vehicle from Catoosa County. The owner of the vehicle was unable to respond to pick up the vehicle and requested to have it towed. A vehicle recovery report was completed and the vehicle was removed out of NCIC.

* * *



A man on Standifer Gap Road told police he parked his 2016 Kai Sedona van last night about 10:30 p.m. He said he returned to his vehicle this morning at about 9 a.m. and discovered that the catalytic converter had been stolen.

* * *



A woman on Sylvan Drive asked for police assistance due to her wanting to serve another person with court paperwork. She said she needed to serve the person the paperwork; however, the person was not on scene. The woman left without incident.

* * *



An employee at a business at 3536 Brainerd Road told police there was a man going through their dumpster. Police spoke with the man and gave him verbal commands to exit the dumpster. He was told that it was illegal for him to be in the dumpster. Police trespassed the man and told him that if he came back he would go directly to jail.

* * *



A man on Greenway View Drive told police that yesterday he rented a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado from U-Haul at 2022 Broad St. He said that he had been to Walmart on Greenway View Drive and this morning discovered that the left side rear tail light had been busted. He said there is no

other damage to the area of the tail light and therefore he believes this to be vandalism. He said he purchased the insurance for the vehicle through U-Haul.

* * *

A man contacted police and said vehicles were blocking the entrance of a parking lot at 19 Patten Pkwy. Police were able to locate the owners of both vehicles and both vehicles were moved. Police

have assisted the man several times and this report is for documentation.

* * *

A man told police he left his phone on the counter by the check out at the Mobil gas station, 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr. He said 18 minutes later he returned and the phone was gone. Police observed security footage which showed two white males, who appeared to be working together, take the phone.

* * *

An employee at McDonald's, 6220 Lee Hwy., told police that a white male was in the restroom washing his clothes. The employee said that they would like the person to leave and for him to be trespassed from the property. Police spoke with the man in the bathroom and he was told to leave. He left without incident.