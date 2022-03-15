CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
Police Blotter: Thief Takes Multiple Bottles Of Mucinex; Man Spits On Woman And Yells At Her

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

An employee told police that a black male came into Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., at approximately 5:53 p.m. She said he entered the store with a bag that he then filled with 15-20 bottles of Mucinex valued at approximately $300. The man then left the store and was no longer on scene at the time of police arrival.

* * *

A woman on East Brainerd Road told police that her husband has been verbally abusive to her. The husband told police that they are going to a divorce and they have been having several verbal arguments. He told police that his wife had convinced him to move to Chattanooga from Ohio because all of her friends are here in Chattanooga. He said they both are frustrated because of the divorce process.

* * *

 A disorder was reported on Standifer Gap Road. A woman told police that this afternoon she and her husband got into a verbal argument, then her husband got upset, grabbed her cell phone and smashed it on the ground. She said he got upset because she did not want to help him out with the dishes. She also said that she was at work all day, and he was at home. The husband admitted to smashing her cell phone on the ground. He claimed that he was very frustrated because he just lost his job, and she is the only one employed. She said she did not want to press charges for vandalism, she just wanted the police to come out and talk to her husband. The husband decided to go get a new phone for his wife, then he will go spend the night in Nashville with his mother.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on East 26th Street. A couple was in a verbal argument. The woman said that she was in a toxic relationship with the man. She said that he accused her of cheating. The man agreed to leave the house with his stuff. He was picked up by a friend and left the area.

* * *

A woman called police and said she observed a black sedan with a white female driver and two black male occupants. She said the vehicle circled the area and the two men were getting out and checking homes. No other details were provided. Other officers said they had similar calls in Charlie team. Multiple officers checked the area for some time, but could not locate anything.

* * *

While in the area, at the intersection of Market Street and 4th Street, police observed a cherry red Volkswagen with dark tinted windows driven by a white male run through the red light, traveling northbound. Police flipped around to initiate a traffic stop, when the vehicle took off, traveling at speeds over 80 mph, eastbound on East 3rd Street, blowing through lights and traveling the wrong way on a one-way road. Police did not pursue the vehicle, though officers from other sectors witnessed the vehicle still traveling at reckless speeds, traveling south on Holtzclaw Avenue and east on Bailey Avenue through the tunnels. At that time, police lost visual on the vehicle, and due to its reckless speeds, police were unable to get a tag on the vehicle. Police were not able to tie that vehicle to any calls for service.

* * *

A man on Hamilton Mill Drive told police he believes he possibly left his 2010 Lincoln MKV unlocked in his driveway. He said that sometime after 8:30 p.m. the night before, someone entered his vehicle and went through it. He said his computer bag and its contents were stolen. He said he does not have any information on the Chromebook, which belongs to the Department of Education, that was taken, and will have to contact the IT department to get the necessary information to add it to the report. The man later called in to add the serial number for the HP Chromebook that was stolen.

* * *

A woman on Walden Avenue told police a man was banging on her door. The woman refused to answer police questions and would only yell at police for not doing anything. She refused to give police her name and said she did not wish to make a report.

* * *

A woman on Mitchell Avenue showed police video of an unknown male walking beside her residence and attempting to look inside a window on the right side of the house. She said that this has happened three or four times. The man was wearing blue jeans, a black sweater and ball cap during these occurrences. She said that this is happening between the hours of 11 p.m. and midnight. The woman wanted documentation and the residence placed on the Watch List. Police did both of those actions.

* * *

A man on Slayton Street told police that at 3:45 a.m. two white males between ages 35-50
parked an older beat up red F150 extended. Security footage showed the two got out and walked onto the deck of the property, rolled the Green Egg grill off the deck, loaded it into the bed of the pickup truck and left. The truck had a lot of other junk in the bed. No further suspect information is known. Police were given photos of the incident. The Green Egg Grill/Smoker was valued at $1,500.

* * *

An employee from Papa John's Pizza, 5210 Brainerd Road, called police and said he gave his Discover card information to a driver of Airport Wrecker by telephone to have a vehicle towed. He said he could tell by hearing two voices that there were two people at the wrecker when he gave the information. He said three days later he received a text message from Discover to verify the charge at Papa John's for $95.06. He responded "NO!" He said the charge was taken off of his account. Near the end of the conversation, the call was dropped and police could not get the man back on the phone.

* * *

A woman at a store on Lee Highway told police that a white male spit at her car and was yelling at her. She said that she was afraid to go in and shop due to this man yelling at her. The man was identified by police. He said that the lady almost hit his wife with her car, so he did yell at her. No criminal action took place.


March 15, 2022

