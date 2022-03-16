Chattanooga Missionary Henry Benach: Scenes At The Ukraine Border Are Gut-Wrenching

Chattanooga Missionaries Henry and Victoria Benach are spending a lot of time on the border of Medyka, Poland and the Ukraine. In a telephone conversation Wednesday morning, Dr. Benach said this area is one of the main crossings from Ukraine to freedom.

Dr. Benach said, “It’s gut wrenching to see fathers leave their wives and children in Poland and turn around headed back to fight for their country.”

He said they are using monetary gifts from supporters to purchase food and medicine for the refugees. His wife Victoria is from the Ukraine and knows the language very well. She has even helped some of the national media with translations.

Dr. Benach said his wife has talked to her family members every day (her mother), but they are afraid cell service could end anytime.

The Benachs plan to return to the states this weekend and re-stock, then head back sometime next week. Dr. Benach said in his over 30 years of ministry he’s never had an opportunity like this to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ along with handing out needed medical and food supplies.

Dr. Benach sent this video to the Chattanoogan.com to share with readers.