VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/16/22

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Victor Davis Hanson is one of the smartest columnists in America and I read his work at every opportunity. Last week he penned an opinion article in the Epoch Times on our raging inflation that I believe is a “must read” when it is at a 40-year high in the United States and, quite literally, is already affecting every one of us. Dr. Hanson is a conservative commentator, classicist, ... (click for more)