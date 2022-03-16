VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/16/22

March 16, 2022
With the first of three local elections in 2022 fast approaching, a nonpartisan voter guide specifically designed for Christian voters with candidates’ answers will be available online this coming ... (click for more)
The manager of McKay’s at 7734 Lee Hwy. told police he had a suspicious female in the store. The woman had attempted to sell merchandise that was previously stolen from McKay's. The manager said ... (click for more)
(click for more)
With the first of three local elections in 2022 fast approaching, a nonpartisan voter guide specifically designed for Christian voters with candidates’ answers will be available online this coming Monday. There is no cost associated for voters in using this guide.
“We are very pleased with the response from candidates we’ve received thus far,” said Church Voter Guides Spokesman ... (click for more)
The manager of McKay’s at 7734 Lee Hwy. told police he had a suspicious female in the store. The woman had attempted to sell merchandise that was previously stolen from McKay's. The manager said he trespassed the female and she signed the ban form in acknowledgment of that.
* * *
A homeless man on Lee Highway told police he was sleeping outside and he hid his bag behind a ... (click for more)
I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)
Victor Davis Hanson is one of the smartest columnists in America and I read his work at every opportunity. Last week he penned an opinion article in the Epoch Times on our raging inflation that I believe is a “must read” when it is at a 40-year high in the United States and, quite literally, is already affecting every one of us.
Dr. Hanson is a conservative commentator, classicist, ... (click for more)
With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in ... (click for more)
Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)