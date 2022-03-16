 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Has 71 Additional COVID Deaths And 909 New Cases

Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,556.

There are 909 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,920,842 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,329, which is an increase of 123 since Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,404 cases, up 5; 126 deaths, up 2

Chattooga County: 5,246 cases, down 1; 112 deaths

Dade County: 2,552 cases; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,504 cases, up 15; 183 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 27,285 cases, down 2; 384 deaths, up 2

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported three new positive COVID-19 cases, down from six on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,649. There ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: 313084 1 AGUILAR-MORALES, RUDY BENITO ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/16/2022 313084 2 AGUILAR-MORALES, RUDY BENITO DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/16/2022 ... (click for more)



Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Raging Inflation

Victor Davis Hanson is one of the smartest columnists in America and I read his work at every opportunity. Last week he penned an opinion article in the Epoch Times on our raging inflation that I believe is a “must read” when it is at a 40-year high in the United States and, quite literally, is already affecting every one of us. Dr. Hanson is a conservative commentator, classicist, ... (click for more)

Sports

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

Kofi Cockburn is a massive human being. This is not exactly breaking news, as the 7-0 and 285 pound junior All-American has used his gigantic frame and deft touch to put up 20 and 10 for the Fighting Illini all season. In a matter of months, he will probably hear his name called in the NBA draft, where a team will gamble on that productivity and size translating to the highest ... (click for more)

Lipscomb’s 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in ... (click for more)


