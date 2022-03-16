Georgia Has 71 Additional COVID Deaths And 909 New Cases
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,556.
There are 909 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,920,842 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,329, which is an increase of 123 since Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,404 cases, up 5; 126 deaths, up 2
Chattooga County: 5,246 cases, down 1; 112 deaths
Dade County: 2,552 cases; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,504 cases, up 15; 183 deaths, up 1
Whitfield County: 27,285 cases, down 2; 384 deaths, up 2