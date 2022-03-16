 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tracy Blevins Is New Dayton Chief Of Police

Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Chief Tracy Blevins
Chief Tracy Blevins
Dayton City Manager Tommy Solomon announced the appointment of Tracy Blevins as the new Chief of Police for Dayton. He will take office on April 2.
 
Chief Blevins, a 29-year veteran of the police department, began his law enforcement career with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department before coming to work with Dayton in 1993. He has worked as a patrolman and is currently shift sergeant. He also is a training officer and firearms instructor. He was Dayton’s first School Resource Officer at Dayton City School.
 
Chief Blevins said, “It’s been a whirlwind since I was appointed.
I am very thankful for this new post with the city. It is a blessing and an honor for me and my family. I have had nothing but a huge outgoing of support from the community since the word got out."
 
“I would like to express my deepest thanks to the city manager and the city council for placing a strong belief in me that I can do this job," said Chief Blevins.
 
Chief Blevins and his wife, Angela, have two children, Caity and Ian, and two stepchildren, Tim and Zach Hollis. He holds an associates degree in criminal justice from Cleveland State Community College.


