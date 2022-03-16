Forte Says “I Feel Free Now” In Police Interview After The Shooting That Killed His Son At Eaves Formal Wear

Billy Forte, who is standing trial for the murder of his son, said in a police interview that he " felt free now,” it was testified on Wednesday.

The jury saw footage of the interview in which he told officers, “I feel liberated,” referring to alleged bullying from his son.



Billy said Charles bullied him for a year and a half. He briefly mentioned that Charles threatened him, yet did not go into detail. But he said the encounter with his son on April 2, 2018 was his “last straw” and a “killing offense.”

“Charles just pushed me too far,” Billy said to himself in interview footage. “I knew something was going to happen (that day).”

In his interview, Billy rants to officers about financial issues between him and Charles and how it may have affected the bankrupt family business, Eaves Formal Wear. Defense attorney Ben McGowan said Charles stole money from the business.

“If the company is going down, he better look out,” said Billy. “Charles was supposed to run this business.”

Officers tried to get Billy to explain specifically what happened, but instead he kept explaining his frustrations with Charles. Billy on multiple times said Charles was a “dope dealer” who is “dumb.” Charles was sent to federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to sell in 1994.

At the time of the shooting, Charles was four years into his eight-year supervised release, therefore, he was not allowed to have guns. But Billy told police that Charles actually owned several guns and even saw a pistol on him the day of the shooting.

Attorneys debated before Judge Barry Steelman about whether Charles’ criminal history could be used in Mr. McGowan’s self-defense claim. Prosecutors argued that Charles’ offenses were non-violent and the victim could not explain his side of the charges during this trial. Attorney McGowan said the victim’s supervised release and the alleged illegal actions he was committing during it, such as stealing money from Billy and owning guns, may give Charles a motive for violence towards Billy.

“If Charles’ house was full of guns the state would know about it,” said prosecutor Lee Ortwein.

“Fact is the defendant had every opportunity to mention that the victim was violent or that he felt unsafe, but he didn’t,” said Judge Steelman in arguments outside the presence of the jury.