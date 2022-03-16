 Thursday, March 17, 2022 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Forte Says “I Feel Free Now” In Police Interview After The Shooting That Killed His Son At Eaves Formal Wear

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 - by Thea Marshall

Billy Forte, who is standing trial for the murder of his son, said in a police interview that he " felt free now,” it was testified on Wednesday.

 

The jury saw footage of the interview in which he told officers, “I feel liberated,” referring to alleged bullying from his son. 


Billy said Charles bullied him for a year and a half.

He briefly mentioned that Charles threatened him, yet did not go into detail. But he said the encounter with his son on April 2, 2018 was his “last straw” and a “killing offense.”


“Charles just pushed me too far,” Billy said to himself in interview footage. “I knew something was going to happen (that day).” 


In his interview, Billy rants to officers about financial issues between him and Charles and how it may have affected the bankrupt family business, Eaves Formal Wear. Defense attorney Ben McGowan said Charles stole money from the business. 


“If the company is going down, he better look out,” said Billy. “Charles was supposed to run this business.” 


Officers tried to get Billy to explain specifically what happened, but instead he kept explaining his frustrations with Charles. Billy on multiple times said Charles was a “dope dealer” who is “dumb.” Charles was sent to federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to sell in 1994. 


At the time of the shooting, Charles was four years into his eight-year supervised release, therefore, he was not allowed to have guns. But Billy told police that Charles actually owned several guns and even saw a pistol on him the day of the shooting. 


Attorneys debated before Judge Barry Steelman about whether Charles’ criminal history could be used in Mr. McGowan’s self-defense claim. Prosecutors argued that Charles’ offenses were non-violent and the victim could not explain his side of the charges during this trial. Attorney McGowan said the victim’s supervised release and the alleged illegal actions he was committing during it, such as stealing money from Billy and owning guns, may give Charles a motive for violence towards Billy. 


“If Charles’ house was full of guns the state would know about it,” said prosecutor Lee Ortwein. 


“Fact is the defendant had every opportunity to mention that the victim was violent or that he felt unsafe, but he didn’t,” said Judge Steelman in arguments outside the presence of the jury. 



March 17, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 16, 2022

Rhea County Emergency Director Went Back In Burning House, Found Homeowner Unconscious

March 16, 2022

Forte Says “I Feel Free Now” In Police Interview After The Shooting That Killed His Son At Eaves Formal Wear


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APOLINARO, ADAN 2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER ... (click for more)

The Rhea County Commission honored members of the Pine Grove Fire Department and Steven McMillian, deputy director of the Rhea County Emergency Management Agency, after they rescued a man from ... (click for more)

Billy Forte, who is standing trial for the murder of his son, said in a police interview that he " felt free now,” it was testified on Wednesday. The jury saw footage of the interview in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APOLINARO, ADAN 2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE OPEN CONTAINER LAW DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BAKER, CURTIS H 1714 BUTTONWOOD LOOP OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Rhea County Emergency Director Went Back In Burning House, Found Homeowner Unconscious

The Rhea County Commission honored members of the Pine Grove Fire Department and Steven McMillian, deputy director of the Rhea County Emergency Management Agency, after they rescued a man from a house fire. The Commission presented a resolution to Director McMillian in connection with the fire that occurred on Feb. 25 at 3:30 a.m. on Randall Fugate Road. In that fire, the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: St. Patrick's Day!

It’s now been over 50 years since my boyhood idol, Jim Murray, wrote one of the funniest columns about St. Patrick’s day. Today is the day each year when everyone loves all that is Irish and to know Jim Murray – maybe the best sportswriter ever – was to love him. Oh yes, Jim was an Irishman, through and through, and this was long before a tragic awareness we call “politically proper” ... (click for more)

Sports

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

Kofi Cockburn is a massive human being. This is not exactly breaking news, as the 7-0 and 285 pound junior All-American has used his gigantic frame and deft touch to put up 20 and 10 for the Fighting Illini all season. In a matter of months, he will probably hear his name called in the NBA draft, where a team will gamble on that productivity and size translating to the highest ... (click for more)

Lipscomb’s 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors