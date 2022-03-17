Police Blotter: Nervous Women May Be Engaged In Prostitution; Lady Says Mom Stole Her Identity

Police responded to perform a well-being check on Center Street and found two different white females in room 206. When police knocked on the door they could hear the females inside talking. Police then heard them making other noises such as moving bags around or placing items into bags. After several attempts of knocking and announcing it was the police, one of the females opened the door. Police asked her if anyone else was in the room and she hesitated and stated no. Police asked the female if it would be alright for police to check to ensure no other people were in the room. She gave police consent to enter the room. Upon entering police found the other female in the bathroom. Police observed her speaking very fast and observed her physically jump up from her seat when the phone rang. Police asked the other female why she was nervous and she said the phone ringing scared her and that she is nervous around police. Police believe both females are engaging in prostitution but have no proof of this at this time. Police will follow up in attempt to gain more information on both of them.

* * *

A woman on North Holly Street told police she believed a friend had taken her billfold from her house. The friend had been over for two days helping around the house. The woman last saw her billfold the day before her friend came over, and couldn’t find it after her friend left. She said she had put it in its normal spot. The woman had searched for the billfold but had not been able to locate it. The friend is the only person the woman believes would have taken it. Police will follow up attempting to identify the friend further, who is described as a black female in her 50s, wearing her hair in a ponytail.

* * *

A man on Brass Lantern Way told police he had left his vehicle unlocked overnight. When he returned the next morning, someone had entered his vehicle and rummaged through his belongings. He said the suspects stole a Lacoste black leather backpack ($368) containing his gray Mac book pro and charging cord ($1,300). There is no suspect information at this time. The man said he spoke with the neighbors and they heard a commotion around 3 a.m. but did not get any suspect information.

* * *

A man on Greenway View Drive said his Predator Generator ($400) was stolen from his van. He didn’t have any suspect information nor did he know exactly when the generator was taken. During the investigation the man continued to walk away from police and not answer questions regarding his stolen item.

* * *

Police were called to CJ’s Liquor at 6401 Hixson Pike and spoke with the owner. He said he discovered a young man attempting to use a fake ID to buy alcohol from his liquor store. The owner said he did not want the young man to get in trouble and just wanted to make sure there was documentation of the incident. Police explained to the young man he could be arrested for this but he was being cut a break and he should wait until he is 21 to buy alcohol. The officer took the young man’s fake ID.

* * *

Police spoke with security at Alan Gold’s Discoteque at 1100 McCallie Ave. who said there were two individuals which they needed to have trespassed from the property. Security informed police that this was a result of actions taken by both individuals within the premises. Both individuals were informed of the trespass and they left the area without any further police action.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police her mother had used her identity. She said that sometime in 2018, her mother used it to obtain a cable account through EPB. She found out about this while attempting to rent an apartment and was denied due to an outstanding debt on the EPB account. This account was taken out while the woman was residing in another state. She doesn’t want to press charges, but needed a report in order to clear her name from the account.



