No More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 39 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 39 new positive COVID-19 cases, the same as on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,250.There were no more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 1,074.The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 87 in Hamilton County, down from 88 on Tuesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 16 Hamilton County inpatients and 16 patients are in ICU, down from 18 on Tuesday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,628, which is 98 percent.There are 548 active cases, compared to 615 on Tuesday.