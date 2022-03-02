No More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 39 New Cases

 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Weather

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 39 new positive COVID-19 cases, the same as on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,250. 

There were no more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 1,074.  

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 87 in Hamilton County, down from 88 on Tuesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 16 Hamilton County inpatients and 16 patients are in ICU, down from 18 on Tuesday. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,628, which is 98 percent.
There are 548 active cases, compared to 615 on Tuesday.

Development Director Dan Saieed Retiring After 46 Years With Hamilton County

Development Director Dan Saieed is retiring after 46 years with Hamilton County. County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Mr. Saieed has been able to secure a long list of grants for the county, including many to build the popular Riverwalk. He served for several development directors before taking the position himself. Mr. Saieed gained a master's degree from UTC in 1986 in industrial ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the grand jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 WELCH, KELLEY DAWNITA THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/02/2022 True Bills: 312990 1 BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA MDMA FOR FOR RESALE 03/02/2022 312990 2 BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/02/2022 312991 1 BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 03/02/2022 312992 1 DERRICK, TEAIR ... (click for more)

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘That Would Be Me’

It is a monumental picture - the mayor of Kyiv, the capital of embattled Ukraine, kneeling beside a machine gun in wait for the invading Russians. “The minute I saw it (the picture) I sent it out in a Tweet, “This is who I want to emulate … this is the type of Mayor I want to be,” Weston Wamp has just promised his supporters. Weston is in a tight three-way race to become Hamilton ... (click for more)

#6 Vols Stay Unbeaten With Midweek Win Over ETSU; Cleveland's Cam Sewell Gets 2nd Victory Of season

No. 6 Tennessee stayed perfect on the season with a 4-1 victory over ETSU in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,391 on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols' pitching staff was exceptional once again, allowing just one run on five hits, to hold the Buccaneers dangerous lineup in check. Zander Sechrist made his second consecutive midweek start and was impressive ... (click for more)

Vols Find A Way To Win Over Georgia After Game Is Tied At The Half

Georgia had Tennessee in a tie at halftime, but the Vols found a way to eke out a seven-point win at Athens, Ga., on Tuesday night. After a 35-35 halftime scored, the Vols finished ahead 75-68 behind a 23-point effort by Josiah Jordan-James. John Fulkerson also came through with 12 points. Kennedy Chandler scored 16 and Santiago Vescovi, who started with three 3s, had 11. ... (click for more)


