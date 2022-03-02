 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Weather

Hagerty Votes In Favor Of Senate Resolution To Eliminate Biden’s Vaccine Mandate On Health Care Workers

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution that would eliminate President Joe Biden’s regulation requiring that individuals who work in the health care field receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Senator Hagerty is also a co-sponsor of the resolution, which was passed by the Senate with bipartisan support. 

“Our dedicated health care professionals have been on the front lines of battling COVID since the very beginning of the pandemic,” said Senator Hagerty. “When we all stayed home, they ran to the hospitals to provide their lifesaving services, many contracting the disease and achieving natural immunity, yet now they are being told they will be fired unless they comply with an unlawful mandate. Today, the Senate took a critical step toward stopping this overreach.”

The Congressional Review Act provides for Congress to oversee the federal regulatory process for implementing legislation by allowing it to review and potentially revoke, through a resolution of disapproval, federal regulations affecting the American people.

Under the CRA, regulations must be submitted to Congress for review, at which point they can be brought up for a vote under expedited procedures, which is what occurred Wednesday in the Senate.

Senator Hagerty led the Senate’s successful resolution to repeal Biden’s private-sector vaccine mandate in December.


March 2, 2022

Attorney General Slatery Leads Nationwide Investigation Into TikTok

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with a bipartisan group of attorneys general, is leading a nationwide investigation of the social media platform TikTok to determine whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public, especially children and young adults, at risk. The investigation will look into physical and mental health harms associated ... (click for more)

Authorities Arrest Couple At Soddy Daisy Trailer Park; Murder Suspect They Are After Gets Away

Authorities were searching for a murder suspect believed to be hiding out at a Soddy Daisy trailer park. He got away, but Delandus Pruitt and Andrika McConnell are facing several charges. Police said they had information that Marquise "C-Banger" Burress was traveling in a black Dodge Charger with Georgia tags and was hiding out at 469 Clift Road, Lot #4. Burress is charged ... (click for more)

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘That Would Be Me’

It is a monumental picture - the mayor of Kyiv, the capital of embattled Ukraine, kneeling beside a machine gun in wait for the invading Russians. “The minute I saw it (the picture) I sent it out in a Tweet, “This is who I want to emulate … this is the type of Mayor I want to be,” Weston Wamp has just promised his supporters. Weston is in a tight three-way race to become Hamilton ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Fans Come Through In Big Way For Zakai Zeigler

After a season of handing out assists, Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler needs one in the worst way. A fire destroyed the family home in New York during the weekend. The university has established an account at gofundme.com for fans to contribute and help with the relief and recovery for the Vols freshman point guard and his family. The initial goal of $50,000 was surpassed within an ... (click for more)

#6 Vols Stay Unbeaten With Midweek Win Over ETSU; Cleveland's Cam Sewell Gets 2nd Victory Of season

No. 6 Tennessee stayed perfect on the season with a 4-1 victory over ETSU in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,391 on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols' pitching staff was exceptional once again, allowing just one run on five hits, to hold the Buccaneers dangerous lineup in check. Zander Sechrist made his second consecutive midweek start and was impressive ... (click for more)


