New Trial Denied For Derek Morse In Triple Murders In Lookout Valley, Despite Skyler Allen Testimony

Monday, March 21, 2022 - by Thea Marshall
Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on Monday denied a new trial for Derek Morse in the 2017 triple murders in Lookout Valley, though a witness testified that he was not involved.


“The court agrees there was no newly discovered evidence,” said Judge Steelman. “I don’t think the court could give Skyler Allen credibility.” 


Defense attorney Chris Lanier brought in Allen, who plead guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact for his involvement in the murders.

Allen said he witnessed Michael Shavers and Jacob Allison commit murder in 2014 from the back of Morse’s vehicle.


 He said while driving around with them, selling and smoking marijuana, one of the two got a call and started laughing. Allen said they went to a trailer park and pulled up to a trailer. He said Shavers got out and fired a gun over the top of the vehicle. Allen said he lay down in the back of the vehicle but sat up to see Shavers pointing a gun to a man’s head. 


“You see stuff like that in movies, but you don’t see it in real life,” said Allen.


Allen said in Monday’s testimony he lied to police in his initial interview but has been adamant that Morse was not involved in the murders. In his initial interview, he told police Morse was with him when the murders took place, but Monday he said Morse was at his house cleaning.


Prosecutor Cameron Williams said a victim identified Morse as a shooter at trial. Morse’s vehicle was also at the scene. He said Morse’s guns were at the scene. Allen said he sold him the guns the day before.


