Grady Williams, Civic And Philanthropic Leader, Dies At 87

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Grady Williams
Grady Williams
Grady Pascal Williams, a Chattanooga civic and philanthropic leader, has died at 87.

He was the chief fundraiser for many worthy causes, most recently working with Tom Edd Wilson to raise funds for the new Children's Hospital Outpatient Center.

The Signal Mountain resident was born in Sequatchie Valley where he grew up on a farm.  He graduated from Bledsoe County High School in 1953 and went on to Tennessee Tech University where he graduated with a degree in accounting with honors.

He started his career in Chattanooga at the accounting firm of Hazlett, Lewis, and Bieter.  He loved being a CPA and spent over 47 years with HLB.  While working with HLB, he took a two-year leave for military service as a U.S.
Army Paratrooper Infantry Officer and was honorably discharged as a captain.  Grady officially “retired” from being a CPA when he was 80, but spent many hours at home helping friends and family with their taxes up to the day of his passing.

He was actively involved at the Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church as a deacon, Sunday School superintendent, and elder.

Mr. Williams served on the committee that planned festivities for Hamilton County's 175th birthday.

He had a passion for serving and became involved in many civic and philanthropic organizations over the last 50 years including chairman of the United Way Campaign, the United Way Board, president of the Rotary Club of Chattanooga, and the Advisory Board for Tennessee Tech University where a scholarship fund is established in his name. It was said that "Grady never turned down an opportunity to get involved and to help others with his time and resources."

Later in his career he became one of the organizers of Capital Mark Bank in Chattanooga and served on its board of directors. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mayme Williams; sisters Marie Williams Bickford and Velma Williams Holland; brothers Cecil Williams and Thomas Williams.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Williams, brother Franklin Williams; sons Grady (Kim) Williams, David (Michele) Williams; grandchildren Luke Hill, Justin Hill, Will Williams, Katie (Mitchell) Gentry, Megan Williams, and great-granddaughter Emmie Hill. 

The funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church, 612 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain.  The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in Dudley Hall of the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church Margaret Ferguson Scholarship fund, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger in care of EHS Foundation, 975 E. 3rd St., Suite 508, Chattanooga, TN 37403, or the Grady P. Williams Endowed Scholarship by contacting Tennessee Tech University Foundation, PO Box 1915, Cookeville, TN 38505.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.

