1 Dead In Road Rage Incident At Chickamauga Dollar General Parking Lot

An aggressive driving incident south of Chickamauga, Ga., on Tuesday about 7:20 p.m. has led to the death of a Chickamauga man, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.





The deadly incident involved three men - two driving motorcycles and the deceased man driving a truck, the Sheriff said. According to witnesses the three vehicles were southbound on Georgia Highway 341 and came to a stop in the Dollar General Store parking lot at 15 Garretts Chapel Road.





The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Immediately the men engaged in a scuffle and one man fired his 9mm weapon striking the man driving the truck in the chest.





The two men driving the motorcycles have been arrested and transported to the Walker County Jail.





Charges and identities of the men will be released on Wednesday.