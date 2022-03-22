Danny Claire, 53, Dead In Road Rage Incident At Chickamauga Dollar General Parking Lot; Shooter Will Not Be Charged At This Time

Walker County detectives will not be filing charges at this time against the man who fired the shot in Tuesday evening's deadly aggressive driving incident at 15 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga.



Detectives met and consulted with District Attorney Chris Arnt Wednesday morning. Upon the recommendation of DA Arnt, detectives will complete the investigation and submit the findings to the District Attorney's office.



Detectives determined that the aggressive driving encounter between the motorcycles and the SUV began east of Chickamauga on Lee Clarkson Road and continued onto Highway 341, ending at the Dollar General Store parking lot where the shooting occurred.



The deceased has been identified as Danny Douglas Claire, 53, of Chickamauga.



The man who fired the weapon has been identified as Jeremy Dewayne McCrary, 43, of Chickamauga.



There is no evidence the men knew each other.



The name of the other motorcyclist, who was a witness to the shooting, is not being released.



Mr. Claire's body has been transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, for an autopsy.

A scuffle broke out between the men as soon as they reached the parking lot, then the gun was pulled and a shot fired, it was stated.