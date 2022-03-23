Police Blotter: Sleeping Woman At Waffle House Has Phone Stolen; Man Jumps From His Girlfriend's Moving Car

A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep at the restaurant table. An employee at the restaurant attempted to call her cell phone to see if anyone would answer, but no one answered when it was called.

* * *

Police received a call from a woman on McCallie Avenue who said she wanted her car keys from her ex-husband. Police attempted to knock on the ex-husband’s door to ask if about the woman’s car keys but no one came to the door.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on Shepherd View Circle who said there were people inside the house in a verbal argument but everything was fine now. She did not want to give any of her information to police.

* * *

Police were called to the apartments at 22 Starview Lane on a suspicious vehicle that was reported to be parked in the parking lot. An officer spoke with a white male who was later identified and was not local to Chattanooga. He said he was parked there because he was trying to find a hotel for the night. The officer verified through NCIC that the man did not have any warrants and asked him to leave the property to avoid any further calls.

* * *

An anonymous person reported they could hear someone yelling outside on North Kelley Street. An officer spoke with a woman who said her friend dropped her off but she had forgotten her phone in the car and she was trying to flag her down to stop. While speaking to the woman, the car with her phone returned and she was given her phone back.

* * *

A woman on Cleveland Avenue called police regarding harassment between her and her ex. She said the man had been harassing her and threatening her through phone calls, text messages and social media messages. She told the officer she is concerned because the man’s son knows how to make explosives and thinks that he could utilize explosives to harm her. The woman said she has saved harassing and threatening calls and messages on her phone from him. When the officer asked if they could meet to view these messages, she became hesitant and did not wish to meet with police that night because of past experiences with law enforcement. The officer explained to her police would have to view these messages and that they are evidence to support her claims of harassment and threats. She said she would meet with police during daytime hours because she would feel safer. At this time charges are pending the review of the messages she has saved on her phone. Her address has been added to the watch list.

* * *

Police were called to 7310 Standifer Gap Road on a call of a man wearing all white and orange slippers walking down the road. Police spoke with him and he said he was just let out of Silverdale for theft. Police got his information and verified that he was arrested for theft. Silverdale also said that everyone was accounted for in their facility. Police gave the man a ride to Brainerd Road.

* * *

An officer saw a gold Honda Tag on Highway 27 south at the 4th Street exit that was left unoccupied and partially in the road. It was a road hazard and was towed to avoid a car crash.

* * *

Police responded to East Martin Luther King Boulevard where a witness saw someone enter his neighbor’s vehicle. The neighbors are currently out of town in Colorado and police were unable to make contact with them by phone. A voicemail was left for them. The suspect is believed to be homeless and had left the items he was attempting to steal when he got caught by the witness. He was described as wearing a gray/black jacket, black backpack, and had a black mountain bike. It is a man with olive-colored skin and possible facial hair around the mouth.

* * *

An officer responded to the Circle K gas station at 3743 Cummings Hwy. on a delayed shoplifting call. The cashier said she had observed a white male suspect come into the store and start to look at the sunglass display which was fully restocked by the vendor just minutes prior to the suspect walking in. The person then tried on several pairs of the sunglasses, but he always had a hold of one in his hand. The suspect then slowly turned away from the cashier and walked in the opposite direction, while at the same time he was placing the sunglasses into his front pocket. The suspect then turned back around and started to head towards the exit door, going past all points of final sale. The cashier yelled at the suspect and asked him if he was going to pay for the sunglasses he had hid in his pocket. The suspect responded back and said he had already laid them down and didn't have them. He then dashed out the front door without paying for the Pugs Classic sunglasses worth approximately $15. The cashier said they want to prosecute the unknown person for the theft, but there was not enough information at this time to issue a warrant.

* * *

A school security officer said a woman drove onto the property at Howard School, 100 East 25th St. and tried to drive around the cones that he had set out for traffic control. He said he stopped her and she started cussing and going off then backed up the wrong way cussing and making a scene the whole time. He requested a report be made of this incident as he is banning her from the property and the day care has also requested that she be banned. He said she has been banned from other places for the same type of behavior. She drives a maroon Ford Explorer with aftermarket wheels.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on Shallowford Road who said she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument while on Shallowford Road and he jumped out of the car while it was moving. She said he had been drinking and wanted him to get checked out. Police made contact with the man who was bleeding from the forehead and said that he did not want to be checked out by fire or EMS. Fire arrived on scene and did bandage his head. He said that while the woman was driving, they got into an argument and he wanted to get out of the vehicle and go home, so he got out. He said he was not suicidal, he just wanted to go home and stay there.