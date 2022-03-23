 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Report: House Speaker, Lawmakers Get Federal Subpoenas In Corruption Probe

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 - by Sam Stockard, Tennessee Lookout

A federal grand jury has subpoenaed House Speaker Cameron Sexton and possibly several other lawmakers in an investigation of corruption in the Legislature, NewsChannel5 reported Tuesday.

According to the report, 10 to 12 legislators also are believed to have been subpoenaed Tuesday as federal agents probe the activity of shadowy campaign vendors in connection with the 2020 election.

In a statement to NewsChannel5, Sexton said, “It is not unexpected that I and other members would be called to appear before a grand jury to provide factual statements as part of this ongoing investigation.”

Sexton has said he has been cooperating with federal agents since he won election to the Speaker’s post in the fall of 2019 following the resignation of Rep.

Glen Casada amid a sexist and racist texting scandal and complaints about his management style.

The subpoena of Sexton comes on the heels of the resignation of Rep. Robin Smith when she pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge two weeks ago. 

Smith and Casada, who was identified in federal documents as a former House Speaker from January 2019 to August 2019, used their positions in the Legislature to persuade House Republicans to do business with a new campaign vendor called Phoenix Solutions, according to federal documents. As part of her guilty plea, Smith is cooperating with federal agents. 

Smith, Casada and first-term Republican Rep. Todd Warner were targets in a January 2021 raid by FBI agents.

Smith’s guilty plea identifies the operator of the business as the former House Speaker’s ex-chief of staff, Cade Cothren, who resigned amid scandal. Cothren gave Smith and Casada kickbacks for more than $200,000 worth of business steered to him, according to the federal documents.

The House Republican Caucus spent tens of thousands of dollars with a man named Matthew Phoenix, believed to be Cothren, yet nobody within the caucus had a face-to-face meeting with the owner of Phoenix Solutions.

NewsChannel5 reported the lawmakers subpoenaed are believed to have dealt with Smith or Casada in doing business with Phoenix Solutions. Several lawmakers used the new vendor for campaign work and to handle their taxpayer-funded mailers.

Phoenix Solutions used the same mode of operation as two other new entities in the 2020 election, Alabama-based Dixieland Strategies and the Faith Family Freedom Fund, as well as the same Hamilton County postal code, 383.

A former girlfriend of Cothren’s testified he persuaded her to organize the Faith Family Freedom Fund political action committee so he could run it. A North Carolina restaurant owner, who has not been found, donated the money that was used to attack former Republican Rep. Rick Tillis of Lewisburg in his race against Warner of Chapel Hill.

Warner defeated Tillis in the race, and a Tillis campaign worker filed a complaint that the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC illegally coordinated with the Warner campaign.

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance has turned that matter over to the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office and asked the Attorney General’s Office to bring in Cothren to testify. He refused to testify after being subpoenaed by the Registry board, invoking his Fifth Amendment right to avoid incriminating himself.


March 23, 2022

Police Blotter: Sleeping Woman At Waffle House Has Phone Stolen; Man Jumps From His Girlfriend's Moving Car

March 23, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 23, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE 6574 EAST BRAINERD RD UNIT 908 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Sleeping Woman At Waffle House Has Phone Stolen; Man Jumps From His Girlfriend's Moving Car

A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep at the restaurant table. An employee at the restaurant attempted to call her cell phone to see if anyone would answer, but no one answered when it was called. * * * Police received a call ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Grady Williams Served Chattanooga Well

There are many people, families and names that make up the foundation of any town or community. Chattanooga is blessed to have a wealth of those contributors. One, Grady Williams, passed away this past week. As a native of the Chattanooga area, I can think of very few people in my lifetime that have dedicated most of their lives and energy to the Chattanooga community. Though ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kentucky To Ban Transgender Participation In Women's Sports

On the same weekend that Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a NCAA championship, the state legislature passed a bill banning transgenders from competing in female sports. The Kentucky bill – called the “Save Women’s Sports Act” – prohibits any members of the male sex from competing in “girls sports” in grades six through 12 in the Commonwealth. The bill, SB83, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Lamont Paris Reportedly Hired To 5-Year Deal At South Carolina

UTC's Lamont Paris has been reportedly been hired to a five-year deal at South Carolina. Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks. South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at USC for 10 years. Paris, the former Wisconsin assistant, ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Sara Puckett's Dramatic Game Winner

Sara Puckett sent me rummaging through boxes of Tennessee Lady Vols newspaper clippings Tuesday morning, searching for any sort of precedent for what the freshman guard did the previous evening. I found some dramatic game-winning shots from past NCAA tournaments that I had chronicled as the Lady Vols beat writer. They won three consecutive games in heart-stopping fashion during ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors