Hamilton County Reports No New COVID Deaths And 5 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported five new positive COVID-19 cases, up from four on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,991.

There were no more deaths reported on Wednesday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,113.

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 27 in Hamilton County, up from 26 on Tuesday. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are five Hamilton County inpatients and four patients are in ICU, up from three on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,799, which is 99 percent. There are 79 active cases, compared to 87 on Tuesday.