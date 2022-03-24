Police Blotter: Scammer Convinces Woman To Pay $8,000 For Missing Jury Duty; Intoxicated Couple Hugs It Out

A woman on Normal Avenue called police and said she received a phone call saying she missed jury duty. The woman said the unknown caller said she needed to pay to keep from having a warrant issued for her arrest. The woman said she was instructed to buy $8,000 in gift cards, which she did. The woman said she lost $8,000 because she discovered the call was a scam. The number was an unknown number that called her phone.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street told police her 2005 Pontiac Grand AM has been broken down for about three years. She said while it was not running, they took the tag off and think they may have thrown it away. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man called police and said he either lost his wallet or it was stolen in the parking lot between Steak & Shake and Hobby Lobby at 2288 Gunbarrel Road. He said his credit and debit cards have been used. He understands that he needs to get the details of their usage and make a separate report for credit care fraud. Police recommended that he read the website identitytheft.gov and also place a watch on his credit record.

* * *

Police were called to Arlington Terrace on a disorder call between a woman and her son. Police spoke with the complainant and her son and resolved the disorder.

* * *

Police responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga on Morris Hill Road. Police responded to the location for a stolen camper that was not entered into NCIC. Police received the location of the vehicle from an auto theft investigator. The vehicle was stolen from Lavergne Police Department. Police recovered the vehicle and it was towed by S&S Towing #2.

* * *

Police met with the manager of Texas Roadhouse at 7035 Amin Dr. who said she had a disorderly customer. The manager said a female by the name of "Bree" got highly upset at the wait times and began making threats toward staff members. After a few moments of a verbal disorder, the female entered her car and left the scene. Staff wished to report the incident in case the female returned.

* * *

A woman told police she almost pulled in front of a car on Mountain Creek Road. She said the other driver blew its horn and kept going. The woman was afraid that she might have made contact with the car and felt compelled to report the close call. The officer looked at the front end of her car and found no indication of an accident.

* * *

Police were called to 4011 Brainerd Road and told a man and woman there to leave. The man left quickly and quietly but the female was belligerent and yelled about owning the establishment, but she complied with orders to leave. The officer spoke with the manager who thanked police for the assistance.

* * *

An officer responded to an open door at a vacant house on East Martin Luther King Boulevard that the neighbors believe to be occupied by homeless people. The door was unsecured and it did appear that a homeless person had been inside. While checking the property for possible trespassers, the officer noticed a gun cabinet that had been pried open. There was a gun lock, a manual for a pistol and three boxes of .22 ammunition. The door is unable to be secured and no owner/property manager could be located. Given the high probability that a weapon may have been stolen, the officer took the ammunition to Property for safekeeping.

* * *

Police were called to Koblan Drive where they found a male and a female on top of each other in the backyard. Upon further investigation it was clear that both were very intoxicated and had previously been involved in a verbal disorder in the backyard before police arrived. Both said that when police arrived the male had laid down on the ground and the female was hugging him on the ground. Through investigation it was determined that no physical altercation had taken place, and both were directed to stop any verbal altercation.