Body Found In Dade County In 1988 Identified As Michigan Woman Missing For 33 Years

A Michigan woman who had been missing for 33 years has been identified as Stacey Lyn Chahorski of Norton Shores, Mi.

On Friday, Dec. 16, 1988, around 2 p.m., the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI responded to the scene of a body about five miles from the Alabama state line on I-59 northbound lane in Dade County, Ga. The body was of an unidentified woman who had been killed.

For years, GBI agents and Dade County investigators worked diligently to identify the victim. A GBI forensic artist made clay renderings and drew composites to recreate what the victim would look like in hopes of identifying her.

In the mid-2000s, the case was reassigned, and investigators found additional evidence that could possibly identify the victim. Investigators sent the evidence to the FBI lab in Washington D.C. for further testing. Analysts developed a DNA profile of the victim and entered the profile in the missing persons DNA database.

In 2015, the case was reassigned again, and a GBI forensic artist did new clay renderings and composites of the victim for an age progression. The GBI contacted the FBI about the possibility of using a new type of genealogy investigation that had been credited with assisting in solving other cold cases, particularly homicide investigations. With this technology, Stacey Lyn Chahorski was identified. She was reported missing in January 1989 and would be 52 today.

Ms. Chahorski was buried in a Dade County cemetery. Her body will be reunited with her family.

Now, investigators turn to the search for her killer.

The combined efforts of the partner agencies, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the GBI, along with Othram Lab, made this investigative result possible.

