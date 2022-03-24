 Thursday, March 24, 2022 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Body Found In Dade County In 1988 Identified As Michigan Woman Missing For 33 Years

Thursday, March 24, 2022

A Michigan woman who had been missing for 33 years has been identified as Stacey Lyn Chahorski of Norton Shores, Mi. 

On Friday, Dec. 16, 1988, around 2 p.m., the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI responded to the scene of a body about five miles from the Alabama state line on I-59 northbound lane in Dade County, Ga. The body was of an unidentified woman who had been killed.

 

For years, GBI agents and Dade County investigators worked diligently to identify the victim.  A GBI forensic artist made clay renderings and drew composites to recreate what the victim would look like in hopes of identifying her.

In the mid-2000s, the case was reassigned, and investigators found additional evidence that could possibly identify the victim. Investigators sent the evidence to the FBI lab in Washington D.C. for further testing. Analysts developed a DNA profile of the victim and entered the profile in the missing persons DNA database.  

In 2015, the case was reassigned again, and a GBI forensic artist did new clay renderings and composites of the victim for an age progression. The GBI contacted the FBI about the possibility of using a new type of genealogy investigation that had been credited with assisting in solving other cold cases, particularly homicide investigations. With this technology, Stacey Lyn Chahorski was identified. She was reported missing in January 1989 and would be 52 today.  

Ms. Chahorski was buried in a Dade County cemetery. Her body will be reunited with her family. 

Now, investigators turn to the search for her killer. 

The combined efforts of the partner agencies, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the GBI, along with Othram Lab, made this investigative result possible.

This joint investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Watch the full news conference here.


March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Scammer Convinces Woman To Pay $8,000 For Missing Jury Duty; Intoxicated Couple Hugs It Out

A woman on Normal Avenue called police and said she received a phone call saying she missed jury duty. The woman said the unknown caller said she needed to pay to keep from having a warrant issued for her arrest. The woman said she was instructed to buy $8,000 in gift cards, which she did. The woman said she lost $8,000 because she discovered the call was a scam. The number was ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Reports 1 More COVID Death And 10 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from five on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,098. There was one more death reported on Thursday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,114. The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the ... (click for more)

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men’s swim team for three years before ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rightful Winner

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is considered to be a viable Presidential contender in 2024, signed a proclamation on Tuesday that proclaimed Emma Weyant was “the rightful winner” at last weekend’s NCAA women’s swimming championships. Weyant, a Florida native and University of Virginia star, actually finished second in the 500-meter freestyle finals when transexual Lia Thomas, ... (click for more)

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday. Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Paris comes ... (click for more)

Possession is Key for CFC - Team Opens Season On Saturday

The kits are still blue, the setting is still Finley Stadium, and expectations are still high. These have not changed since 2021, but the team’s philosophy has. After a season where the team’s strategy was “defend 75 percent of the time and hope to hit a team on a counterattack,” this year’s Chattanooga FC attack is a breath of fresh air. Under the direction of new coach Rod ... (click for more)


