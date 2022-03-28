Police Blotter: Guest Refused Deposit Because Of Damaged Curtains; Women Steal TV, But Leave Behind Clothes

A guest told police he was checking out of his room at the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy., but the manager refused to give back his $100 deposit. Police spoke to the manager, who said upon checking out the customer gets half of the deposit returned. He further explained that the guest had damaged $50 curtains, which resulted in him not getting any portion of the deposit returned. Police explained the situation to the guest and provided a complaint card with the Hamilton Inn complaint hot line on the back.

* * *

Police observed a suspicious vehicle at Rivermont Park, 1096 Lupton Dr. The park was closed after sundown per a sign near the entrance of the park. Police observed a white SUV running

parked near the boat dock. As an officer looked inside the vehicle, he observed two people, a male and a female, lying down together in the back seat of the vehicle. Police had both exit the vehicle and they identified themselves.

* * *

A woman staying at the Travelodge, 2361 Shallowford Village Dr., told police that overnight someone stole her bicycle off the back of her 2014 Jeep Cherokee. She said it was not locked, but only strapped on. She said she has not spoken with the front desk yet, so she does not know if there was video to show the theft. She said her bike is a 2016 Specialized with 700cx.35 wheels and disc brakes. She is clear that should she locate the serial number to call back to add it to the report. She later called with the serial number and also said the three straps securing the bike had been cut.

* * *

A manager at the Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police that she left her cell phone inside the women's bathroom and, when she returned to get the phone, it was not located. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman's GMC Acadia was broken down at 5400 Brainerd Road. Police tried to help her move it at first, but to no avail. Police contacted info who dispatched Guy Yates to pick up the vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to a damaged property report at Thankful Baptist Church, 980 N. Orchard Knob Ave. A man said that the damage was done around 3 a.m. Sunday. He said the camera caught a white sedan, which he believed to be a Nissan, hit the gate. The gate was knocked over and the vehicle got stuck on top of it. Shortly afterward, a black extended cab truck came by and helped the white sedan off of the gate. The man said the driver of the white Nissan was black, but no other description was given.

* * *



A pastor at Hickory Valley Baptist Church, 2320 Hickory Valley Road., told police a homeless female had been sleeping on the property for some time. He said they have asked her to leave several times, but she hasn't done so. He wanted to know what could be done about it. Police explained that if they choose to, if she didn't leave, they could respond and make contact and trespass the female from the property. The female wasn't on scene at the time of the call. He thanked police for his time and will contact police if the woman doesn't move on.

* * *

A road worker on 14th Avenue called in to report a found wallet with various cards and a GA driver's license. Police collected the wallet and turned it into CPD Property Division.

* * *



A woman on Douglas Street showed police where someone had damaged the front windshield of her vehicle. Police observed two chipped spots on the windshield. There was no suspect information.

* * *

Police observed a man outside sleeping in the breezeway next to the Ashley Furniture Homestore at 5450 Hwy. 153. The officer knows the property manager of the strip mall and knows he does not want people sleeping in the breezeway. The officer made contact with the man, who identified himself. Police then informed him he needed to leave the scene and that he was not allowed to sleep there.

* * *

A man on Fairleigh Street told police he discovered three tires on his vehicle, located in his driveway, were punctured. He said he was in a dispute with a person after he traded a boat for three rims. He said he believes that person is responsible for the vandalism. He said he just wants to document the event and does not want to press charges.

* * *

Two women loaded up multiple clothing items and a 65" TV and attempted to walk out of the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. without paying. The two passed all points of sale and managed to make it to the front door, where they were both stopped. The two took the TV and continued out of the store, leaving the buggy behind with the clothing items inside. They loaded the TV in the trunk of a silver four-door sedan and left the area. Police will attempt to ID the two suspects from video and photos.