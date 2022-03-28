March 28, 2022
Rezoning for an apartment complex at 1023 South Seminole Dr., which has opposition from some neighbors, was postponed at the East Ridge Council meeting Thursday night. The city will hold a community ... (click for more)
A guest told police he was checking out of his room at the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy., but the manager refused to give back his $100 deposit. Police spoke to the manager, who said upon checking out the customer gets half of the deposit returned. He further explained that the guest had damaged $50 curtains, which resulted in him not getting any portion of the deposit returned. Police ... (click for more)
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Corrections Deputy Amber Owens was conducting her duties at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office as a court officer on Thursday. While doing so, she was assigned to placing inmates in the holding cell between the jail and court room, while inmates awaited their court hearings.
When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)
George W. Bush, the nation’s 43 rd President, was at the groundbreaking for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, on Friday when he said, “When you're looking at a Medal of Honor recipient, you're looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds. You're looking at someone who has placed duty above self.
Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs got off to a great start in the Southern Conference softball race by winning twice at home Saturday against Furman, but they weren’t able to get the sweep as the Lady Paladins rallied for a 7-5 victory at Frost Stadium Sunday afternoon.
Toughness and resilience took Tennessee farther than the Lady Vols have been in six seasons. Their season ended Saturday with a 76-64 Sweet 16 loss to Louisville in the Wichita Region.
Given the circumstances, they probably went farther than anyone should’ve expected - except them.
