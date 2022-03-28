 Monday, March 28, 2022 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

East Ridge To Begin Tackling Its Worst 45 Streets Wit $700,000 In Paving Funds

Monday, March 28, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Rezoning for an apartment complex at 1023 South Seminole Dr., which has opposition from some neighbors, was postponed at the East Ridge Council meeting Thursday night. The city will hold a community meeting, at the request of the developers, on April 6 at 6 p.m. at the community center for discussion and public input about the proposal. It would change the zoning from Office and General Commercial district to R-3 Apartment District.

 

Rezoning property at 1503 and 1509 McDonald Road from C-1 Tourism Commercial and General Commercial District to Warehouse and Wholesale District was approved on the final reading.

Kenny Custer with ASA Engineering said there had been concerns about use of this location for years. The planning commission recommended approval for this low traffic use. The building will conform to the city’s design and landscaping standards.

 

On the second and final reading the council also approved holding a referendum so residents of East Ridge can make the decision to change the city’s charter so that the city court clerk is appointed by the city manager. It will also remove the city residency and registered voter requirement and the term for the job. 

 

An agreement was authorized between the city and Wolftever Development, which will transfer the maintenance of Camp Jordan Parkway from East Ridge to the development company. This will now be done with no charge to the city.

 

Mayor Brian Williams said that a survey has been done by an engineering company that ranked the worst 45 streets in East Ridge. He announced that the city will begin a resurfacing program to deal with the roads according to their grades. He said this order will be done without politics being involved. The city has $700,000 allocated for road resurfacing this year.

 

City Manager Chris Dorsey told the council that the Hamilton County Election Commission is moving the polling places in the city back to the original locations that were used prior to the COVID pandemic. There will be four polling places in East Ridge.

 

Mayor Williams will be holding a meeting to explain the Border Region Legislation to the public. It will be held at Local Coffee on Monday (today) at 6 p.m.

 

The mayor said several upcoming events will be taking place in East Ridge. The Pioneer Frontier playground opened about a week ago and is already filled with the sound of kids using it. The city will hold a grand opening ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m.

 

A Chattanooga Cruise In, the largest in the region, will be at Camp Jordan on Saturday. Admission will be free. And Bugapalooza, a two-day event, will be Saturday and Sunday on April 9 and 10. Thrillville, a carnival type event, also will be held at Camp Jordan from April 28-May 8.

 

The council voted to donate $500 to East Ridge High School to show teacher appreciation, and to waive the fee for using Camp Jordan Arena for the East Ridge Elementary School to use for fifth grade graduation. The Needy Child Fund was also given a permit to hold an outdoor sale fundraiser in the parking lot of the East Ridge Antique Mall.  

 

  

 


