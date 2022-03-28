District Attorney Debate And Meet And Greet With Judicial Candidates Is April 4

The Chattanooga Bar Association, and the UTC Department of Social, Cultural & Justice Studies will host a "Meet & Greet the Judicial Candidates" and the "Hamilton County District Attorney Debate" in the Student Center Auditorium at UTC on Monday, April 4, from 6-8 p.m.

The moderator will be Dr. Melissa Jarrell, Department Head at UTC - Department of Social, Cultural, and Justice Studies.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the candidates for Criminal, Circuit and City Courts will each speak. The candidates for Criminal Court are Amanda Dunn, Boyd Patterson and Rebecca Stern. The candidates for Circuit Court are Mike Dumitru and Jim Exum. The candidates for City Court are Brian Bush and Sherry Paty.

The Hamilton County District Attorney Debate will begin at 7 p.m. with candidates: John Allen Brooks, Neal Pinkston and Coty Wamp.

This event is free and open to the public.

