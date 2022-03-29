 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 66.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


City Council Passes Moratorium Through Next Jan. 9 On New Non-Owner Occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The City Council on Tuesday night set a moratorium on new non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals through next Jan. 9.

The moratorium was to have started effective March 22, but it was decided to move it to the date of final passage.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill moved to make it a month after final passage, but that was voted down.

She said, "The surrendering of housing stock to lodging will change the fabric of our community."

Council members said there have been a number of concerns expressed about the STVRs owned by an individual or group who does not live there.

After the vote, several speakers told the council the current process is working.

Lisa Brown, who has two STVRs at the MLK neighborhood, said out of over 4,000 residences just 301 are non-owner occupied. She said 137 of those are in R-1 neighborhoods.  

She said one group found 936 units were being actively rented in Chattanooga. She said there are 405 legal units, so that means 531 are operating illegally.

Ms. Brown said the city does not have the manpower to regulate all the wildcat rentals.

She said just Airbnb alone brought in $3.5 million in revenue in just a year in Chattanooga.

Brad Wardlaw, a real estate investor, said the STVRs are not negatively affecting the lack of affordable housing. 

He said, "There are a tremendous number of boarded up houses" and investors who want to rent them to visitors are fixing many of them up. He said the moratorium "will make investors take their money elsewhere."

Joe Riley said the moratorium "will leave a lot of people exposed" who are in the middle of investing - sometimes their life savings - in STVRs.

 


March 29, 2022

Jury Sees Video Of Man Killed At J.J.'s Lounge, Man Charged With Shooting Him; Witness Stole Drugs From Victim's Body

March 29, 2022

Joe Smith Says There Should Be "No Delay" In Naming Interim For House District 26

March 29, 2022

State Rep. Greg Vital Simplifies Government Filing Requirements With Passage Of 2nd Bill


Jurors on Tuesday watched video from J.J.'s Lounge in East Chattanooga showing a man who was later killed and the man charged with murdering him going in and out of the bar several times. ... (click for more)

County School Board member Joe Smith said the County Commission should proceed on Wednesday to name an interim House District 26 representative in place of Robin Smith, who resigned after facing ... (click for more)

State Rep. Greg Vital , R-Harrison, said he "has helped eliminate the unnecessary burden of certain required government filings for nonprofits" with the passage of his second bill as a member ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Jury Sees Video Of Man Killed At J.J.'s Lounge, Man Charged With Shooting Him; Witness Stole Drugs From Victim's Body

Jurors on Tuesday watched video from J.J.'s Lounge in East Chattanooga showing a man who was later killed and the man charged with murdering him going in and out of the bar several times. Adrian Nixon, who was 29 at the time of the slaying of 28-year-old Jeremy "Blue" Clark in late July 2016, is standing trial for murder in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole. On several occasions ... (click for more)

Joe Smith Says There Should Be "No Delay" In Naming Interim For House District 26

County School Board member Joe Smith said the County Commission should proceed on Wednesday to name an interim House District 26 representative in place of Robin Smith, who resigned after facing federal criminal charges. He said he was disturbed that the appointment might be delayed. Chairman Smedley said she does not know yet how the commission will choose to act on Wednesday. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Aesop’s Fable

I have watched the brouhaha over library books with a jaundiced eye because I detest censorship in just about any form. Oh, I am very much in favor about age-appropriate aisles in a school library but I think it is a librarian’s task and duty to make sure no smut gets passed around at school. My dad was a scholarly type, did postgrad studies in Latin and Greek at Princeton ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Tie Iowa & Middle Tennessee For 13th At Chattanooga Classic

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team finished in a 3-way tie for 13th at the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The Mocs 911 total was matched by Iowa and Middle Tennessee at the 3-day, 54-hole event. Carolina Hortian was low for the group on Tuesday with a 1-over total of 73. Esme Hamilton had 75, while Megan Docherty and Dorota Zalewska both added 77 for the ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Dozen Notes From March Madness

I spent the past several days thinking about what I would write about today. Several items went through my mind, and I couldn't really decide, so here they are. All of them. 1. The regional championship match up between N.C. State and UConn on Monday was perhaps the best women's game I ever saw. The Huskies' 91-87 double-overtime victory was a true classic with neither ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors