Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE

3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE

2301 EAST 18TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BRADEN, SKYE DRAPIZA

4512 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115259

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUCKNER, JENNIFER

4105 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURTON, WALTER WILLIAM

270 WRIGHTS LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DANIELS, JONATHEN W

5648 9TH AVE FORT MYERS, 33907

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ERWIN, MARIE LOUISE

1120 N HAWTHORNEST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF MDM



FISHER, KEVIN

8356 DEER RUN CIR OOLTEWAH, 30363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST



GRAY, ANGEL DENISE

627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000



HAMPTON, RAMON ANDERSON

4371 GLENWOOD DRIVE DECATUR, 30032

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



HARPER, TAMATHA

129 CLYDESDALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HURT, GREGORY SHANE

73280 RED FIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST



JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE

1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityFAILURE TO APPEARJOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYKENNEDY, VICENT5017 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICKIMBREL, MICHAEL TYLER98 COUNTY ROAD 75 STEVENSON, 35772Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEARMATHIS, JAMEL D6836 ROBIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCARY, MISTA JULIUS834 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMCCONNELL, ANDRIKA469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTMCGRUDER, CEDRIC C500 E FAIRFIELD DR APT 43 PENSACOLA, 32503Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000MCKINNEY, ALEXANDER D1216 REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPALMER, GAVIN C6155 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ARSONPARIS, HOLLY LEANNE1410 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PATEL, PRANAV S313 PINE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGPEMBERTON, AMBER NICHOLE222 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 307413067Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPRUITT, DELANDUS JAVAUN469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTRAGSDALE, AHTORIA C3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064417Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNRAMOS, JORDY2921 OCOEE LANE CLEVLAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTROBINSON, STANDRA RAYSHAWN2229 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTROWE, EMANUEL LEBRON2616 WINDCLIFT DR MARIETTA, 36063Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANASMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN5976 SARAH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, KENETRA DENISE1107 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374081602Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASUTTLES, RONNIE CHAD1010 KENNY WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATODD, TERRELL RAY1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETOLOSA, HEBERT A295 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT