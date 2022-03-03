Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE
2301 EAST 18TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BRADEN, SKYE DRAPIZA
4512 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115259
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCKNER, JENNIFER
4105 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURTON, WALTER WILLIAM
270 WRIGHTS LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, JONATHEN W
5648 9TH AVE FORT MYERS, 33907
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ERWIN, MARIE LOUISE
1120 N HAWTHORNEST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF MDM
FISHER, KEVIN
8356 DEER RUN CIR OOLTEWAH, 30363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
GRAY, ANGEL DENISE
627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
HAMPTON, RAMON ANDERSON
4371 GLENWOOD DRIVE DECATUR, 30032
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
HARPER, TAMATHA
129 CLYDESDALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HURT, GREGORY SHANE
73280 RED FIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE
1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
KENNEDY, VICENT
5017 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
KIMBREL, MICHAEL TYLER
98 COUNTY ROAD 75 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MATHIS, JAMEL D
6836 ROBIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS
834 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MCCONNELL, ANDRIKA
469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
MCGRUDER, CEDRIC C
500 E FAIRFIELD DR APT 43 PENSACOLA, 32503
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1,000
MCKINNEY, ALEXANDER D
1216 REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PALMER, GAVIN C
6155 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ARSON
PARIS, HOLLY LEANNE
1410 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PATEL, PRANAV S
313 PINE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
PEMBERTON, AMBER NICHOLE
222 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 307413067
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PRUITT, DELANDUS JAVAUN
469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
RAGSDALE, AHTORIA C
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064417
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
RAMOS, JORDY
2921 OCOEE LANE CLEVLAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBINSON, STANDRA RAYSHAWN
2229 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROWE, EMANUEL LEBRON
2616 WINDCLIFT DR MARIETTA, 36063
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN
5976 SARAH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
1107 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374081602
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUTTLES, RONNIE CHAD
1010 KENNY WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TODD, TERRELL RAY
1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TOLOSA, HEBERT A
295 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT