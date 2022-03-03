 Thursday, March 3, 2022 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE 
3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE 
2301 EAST 18TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BRADEN, SKYE DRAPIZA 
4512 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115259 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCKNER, JENNIFER 
4105 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTON, WALTER WILLIAM 
270 WRIGHTS LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, JONATHEN W 
5648 9TH AVE FORT MYERS, 33907 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ERWIN, MARIE LOUISE 
1120 N HAWTHORNEST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF MDM

FISHER, KEVIN 
8356 DEER RUN CIR OOLTEWAH, 30363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST

GRAY, ANGEL DENISE 
627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

HAMPTON, RAMON ANDERSON 
4371 GLENWOOD DRIVE DECATUR, 30032 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

HARPER, TAMATHA 
129 CLYDESDALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HURT, GREGORY SHANE 
73280 RED FIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST

JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE 
1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

KENNEDY, VICENT 
5017 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

KIMBREL, MICHAEL TYLER 
98 COUNTY ROAD 75 STEVENSON, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MATHIS, JAMEL D 
6836 ROBIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCARY, MISTA JULIUS 
834 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MCCONNELL, ANDRIKA 
469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

MCGRUDER, CEDRIC C 
500 E FAIRFIELD DR APT 43 PENSACOLA, 32503 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1,000

MCKINNEY, ALEXANDER D 
1216 REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PALMER, GAVIN C 
6155 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ARSON

PARIS, HOLLY LEANNE 
1410 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PATEL, PRANAV S 
313 PINE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING

PEMBERTON, AMBER NICHOLE 
222 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 307413067 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PRUITT, DELANDUS JAVAUN 
469 CLIFT ROAD LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

RAGSDALE, AHTORIA C 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064417 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

RAMOS, JORDY 
2921 OCOEE LANE CLEVLAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBINSON, STANDRA RAYSHAWN 
2229 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROWE, EMANUEL LEBRON 
2616 WINDCLIFT DR MARIETTA, 36063 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN 
5976 SARAH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, KENETRA DENISE 
1107 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374081602 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SUTTLES, RONNIE CHAD 
1010 KENNY WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TODD, TERRELL RAY 
1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TOLOSA, HEBERT A 
295 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Calls Police When Someone Jumps Neighbor's Fence; Woman Stuck In Mapco Freezer Hits Wrong Button

A man on Foust Street told police that a black Ford Explorer pulled into his driveway. He said a white male got out of the car and then went and jumped the fence of his neighbor's yard. He said he told the man that he was calling the police, and the man ran back to his car and left the scene prior to police arrival. Officers were unable to make contact with the residents at the ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: McCallie Grad: God Is Getting Ready To Do Something Amazing!

Pat Robertson, who once graduated from McCallie School, is notably described as “an American media mogul, televangelist, political commentator, former Republican presidential candidate, and former Southern Baptist minister.” The son of a Virginia Senator, Pat attended boarding school on Chattanooga’s Missionary Ridge during the World War II years (1940-1946) and today, at age ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Fans Come Through In Big Way For Zakai Zeigler

After a season of handing out assists, Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler needs one in the worst way. A fire destroyed the family home in New York during the weekend. The university has established an account at gofundme.com for fans to contribute and help with the relief and recovery for the Vols freshman point guard and his family. The initial goal of $50,000 was surpassed within an ... (click for more)

UTC's Smith Named SoCon Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball sophomore guard Malachi Smith has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Year in both the coaches and SoCon Sports Media Association postseason polls while head coach Lamont Paris earned Coach of the Year honors in the coaches poll, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. Smith is the program's first player of the year since ... (click for more)


