Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately two-three minutes before picking up a bench and leaving the store without paying. The bench the man took was valued at $214.98. The employee was able to obtain pictures and video footage of the theft, but due to the quality of the footage, there is no suspect
information.

* * *

A man on Renaissance Court told police that sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. someone entered his 2014 Ford F-150 and rifled through the center console. He said he normally locks his vehicle, but found no damage and thinks he may have failed to lock it. He says several items may have been taken, but he will have to inventory his property before he can tell what all was taken. He says once done, he will call police back to add his property to the report.

* * *

A caller told police there was a suspicious female standing near the Extended Stay America, 6240 Airpark Dr., talking to herself. Police located the woman, who identified herself. She was checked and not wanted for any outstanding warrants. She said she was just kicked out of the hotel and was waiting on a ride. She told police she was fine and did not need their assistance.  The woman said she would leave the area and wait for her ride down the road.

* * *

A single vehicle collision with no injury was reported at 400 Wauhatchie Pike. Upon arrival police found there was no collision. The vehicle in question had turned towards the right and was stuck on the railroad track. United Wrecker arrived and pulled the vehicle off the tracks. The driver drove the vehicle away and train operations resumed as normal.

* * *

A man on Willcrest Drive told police he has received a letter from the SBA requesting that he complete a police report regarding a loan taken out in the amount of $9,000. He said the loan was taken out online under the name Stephen Green Tow Truck. He said he was notified by his ex-wife when the first statement went to her address in Minnesota. He said he contacted the SBA at that time and they told him they would handle it. He said now they are wanting a police report stating that he did not make the loan. The man is clear that since he has not suffered a financial loss. The SBA will be listed as the victim.

* * *

While police were sitting in a parking lot at Vance Road, an employee of EPB pulled up and said that he found two sets of car keys on the side of the road at 7400 Vance Road. Police turned the keys into Property.

* * *

The owner of a business at 411 W 21st St. told police that a man had been on his property breaking glass windows. Police spoke with the man, who said that he thought he could break glass at the location. The owner just wanted documentation that the man would not return to the property. The man agreed and cleaned up the remaining glass.

* * *

The office staff at the Waterford Place Apartments, 6220 Shallowford Road, conducted their routine tagging of abandoned cars with expired tags. Police ran the VIN to a Kia and were notified the vehicle was stolen. The Kia has been parked in the apartment complex for some months.
Farmers Insurance now owns the car. The car was removed from NCIC and towed to Mostellers Towing #3.

* * *

An employee of AT&T told police that someone cut off 1,000 feet of AT&T's pole wire from the Cummings Highway area. He said 1,000 feet of wire was taken in Marion County also, and he will make a report with the sheriff's office there. He said the wire costs $2 per foot.

* * *

A man on Foust Street reported vandalism to his house. Police observed multiple busted
windows and damage to the front door. The man had no suspect information, but believed his brother to have done the damage, due to previous incidents between the two.


